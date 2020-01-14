Needing a win to get back to the .500 mark for the season Saturday, Jan. 11, at Braemar Arena, the Edina High boys hockey team checked all the boxes in a 4-2 victory over Lakeville South.
Those boxes included: 1. Great goaltending, 2. Physical defense, 3. Timely scoring and 4. Winning 50-50 battles in the corners. Check, check, check and check. And at the end of the game the Hornets stood 7-7-2 overall.
“Lakeville South is a good program,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “They were in the state tournament last year and lost to Eden Prairie in double-overtime in the first round.”
The Cougars came to Braemar Saturday with hopes of stealing a victory, but instead, they were frustrated by Edina’s hot goalie, Louden Hogg, who finished with 29 saves.
“We gave up an iffy goal early in the game, then Louden shut them down,” Giles said. “We need to play well defensively, and we have to score some timely goals.”
Even though the Hornets have lost seven times this season, Giles credits them with a good effort in every game. Four of their losses were by one goal and two were by two goals. The only team to have a bigger margin against Edina was Hill-Murray in a 3-0 victory.
“When we have chances, we need to be able to put the puck in the net,” Giles said. One player who is taking that message to heart is junior forward Jackson Borst. On Jan. 7, he scored two goals during a 5-5 tie at St. Michael-Albertville. Then, in the Lakeville North game, he scored Edina’s first goal.
“Jackson is a big, strong kid with a good shot, we need him to score some goals,” Giles said.
Edina doesn’t have one big line like it did last year, when Mason Nevers, Jett Jungels and Liam Malmquist helped immensely in bringing the state Class AA title back to Edina. Scoring by committee has been the theme this season. Freshman Jimmy Clark, a future star, missed Saturday’s game, but has been a consistent scorer all season. Others are chipping in.
Borst, Nolan Williams, Mark Overman and Grant Morton supplied Edina’s goals Saturday. In the tie with St. Michael-Albertville, Overman was a key player with a goal and two assists. Nate Stone had a goal and an assist, John DeVoe scored and Borst had his two-goal night. Gunnar Johnson and Jake Boltmann, two of the top defensemen in the Lake Conference, each contributed two assists. Thomas Webert made 23 saves in Edina’s net.
Lake Conference action continues this week, with the Hornets facing Buffalo at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Buffalo Ice Arena. Edina will match up against Wayzata at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Braemar. Looking further ahead, the Hornets will play Minnetonka at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.