Now that the 2019-20 boys hockey season has ended for the Edina Hornets, head coach Curt Giles is already thinking about next season.
No question about it, this was a building year for Edina, which lost the top five scorers from the previous season to graduation. Young players made their mark this season, but were not quite ready to beat an experienced, No. 1- seeded team from The Blake School in the Section 6AA semifinals. The Bears took an early 2-0 lead Feb. 22 and went on to eliminate the Hornets from the playoffs 5-1.
After the game, Giles showed respect for the Bears and the way they play the game. “Blake moves well, moves the puck well,” Giles said. “Once we scored to make it 2-1, I thought we had a chance.”
But when the Bears’ lead grew to 3-1 early in the third period, the Hornets began taking chances, and that’s how the final score became a four-goal margin.
Senior defenseman and captain Jake Boltmann scored Edina’s only goal with assists from Mark Overman and Luke Ruegemer.
“Jake is a great leader and a four-year varsity player,” Giles said. “He has done everything we have asked of him.” Boltmann has committed to the University of Minnesota for his collegiate hockey career.
Two of Blake’s goals were scored by Joe Miller, and the others were scored by Gavin Best, Jack Sabre and Thomas Nelson. The only power-play goal, from Nelson, was the back-breaker early in the third period.
Both goalies played well, with Aksel Reid making 21 stops for the Bears and Louden Hogg making 31 for Edina.
Edina advanced to the section semis with a 5-4 overtime win over Wayzata earlier in the week.
Freshman forward Jimmy Clark was the hero in that one, as he scored a hat trick that included the game-winner in overtime.
“Jimmy had a great freshman year, similar to Dylan Malmquist and Jake Boltmann when they came up as freshmen,” Giles observed. “The thing I was proudest of in that game is that we stayed the course and won in overtime after Wayzata had taken a 4-3 lead.”
Twice in the game, Edina had two-goal leads (2-0 and 3-1). After losing those leads, Edina was able to regroup and beat a tough Wayzata squad that finished the season with 14 wins.
Edina finished the season 13-10-4 and will return starting goalie Hogg, star defenseman Nick Williams and high-scoring forwards Clark and Jackson Borst.
Most of the other Lake contenders will lost more than the Hornets to graduation, especially this year’s conference champ, Eden Prairie. Wayzata will have approximately the same number of varsity returnees as Edina, but will have to find a replacement for Garret Bonello, who started every game in goal this season.
