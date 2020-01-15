The Lake Conference boys basketball game between Edina and Minnetonka Jan. 9 was close until the end, and that is typical of this series over the last several years.
Minnetonka broke a deadlock in the last two minutes of the contest for a 55-52 win. Edina played competitively even without its 6-10, 245-pound senior center Jacob Hutson, who was sidelined with a knee injury.
“We have been running everything through Jacob this season, so not having him out there forced us to make adjustments,” Edina head coach Joe Burger said. “Minnetonka’s Cameron Steele [a 6-8 senior forward] is a really good player, who frees up a lot for his teammates.”
With 10 minutes remaining in the second half, the outlook was bleak for Edina. “We were down by 10 points and could have folded,” Burger said. “Jacob could be out a decent amount of time, but in the short term we’re expecting 1-2 weeks.”
Edina’s defense held Steele to 15 points, about six below his season average, but his Tonka teammates were able to make baskets off of his assists.
With the win, the Skippers improved to 6-4 for the season and Edina slipped to 6-5 overall.
In its other games last week, Edina topped Bloomington Jefferson 48-35 and Benilde-St. Margaret’s 73-58.
Long possessions by Jefferson kept the score low on Jan. 7. Miles Harrell was the only Hornet scorer in double figures with 10 and Hutson, Sammy Presthus and Landon Glenna each scored nine.
In the win over BSM Jan. 11, sophomore forward Brady Helgren had a breakout game to lead the Hornets with 22 points. Presthus, also a sophomore, scored 19. Bastian Swinney added eight points to go with seven from Glenna and six from Grant Tully.
“We played a great second half in the Jefferson game,” Burger said. “We had to get the lead to make the pace faster.”
Edina is set to play Eagan at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Edina High gym.
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us,” Burger said of Hutson’s injury. “We’ll band together.”
Minnetonka is preparing to play Buffalo in a 7 p.m. game Monday, Jan. 20, at Buffalo Civic Center. The Bison are one of two new schools in the Lake Conference this season along with St. Michael-Albertville.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.