For decades, the Edina High Athletic Boosters have provided pillars of support for the Hornets’ athletic program.
Parents, businesses and citizens in the community have donated year after year to make sure that athletes are properly equipped and able to enjoy positive experiences through high school sports. Hornet athletes, appreciative of that support, have responded by winning 191 state team championships, giving Edina the most of any high school in the state.
The challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest ongoing challenge for the Edina Boosters, as they continue to provide financial backing for Edina athletics.
Boosters president Steve Bishop said, “Due to the pandemic, Booster memberships and donations are way down this year, which could create some challenges in the future without additional financial support.”
Edina High activities director Troy Stein gave this background on the need for more funding of sports and other activities in the school district: “Edina Public Schools had a budget reduction process in advance of the 2018-19 school year that asked Activities, Athletics and Fine Arts to reduce expenses or increase fees in the amount of $150,000. As with all budget reductions, EHS uses the Student Activities Advisory Committee to make a recommendation for these types of budget adjustments. A large part of that reduction was to cut all sports teams’ basic need supplies. This amount is about $75,000 annually. At the time, the Edina Boosters made a commitment to supply the basic needs budget for all sports teams moving forward. This has been a tremendous donation over the past couple of years. The Boosters started an annual fund-raiser to subsidize this donation. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had a dramatic hit on our booster club’s revenue sources. Now more than ever, the Edina Boosters need our community’s support.”
With that in mind, this year’s Boosters fund-raiser - Hornets & Heroes - is set for Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9.
Last year’s spring fund-raiser generated more than $30,000 to benefit Hornet athletics.
The major event in the Hornets & Heroes weekend is an online auction that features donated items and team baskets. Anyone who has an item to donate is encourage to send an email to Edinaboostersclub@gmail.com. Information about the auction and its associated procedures is on the Boosters’ website - edinaboosters.club.
President Bishop was asked to detail some of the programs and services the Boosters provide for Edina athletes and their families. Following is the list he provided.
• We are the only organization, outside of EHS, that helps provide a variety of support across all varsity sports.
• What many do not know is that each year, we help cover a sizable shortfall in the annual athletic budget to meet basic operating needs. We do this to keep the fees down as much as possible while still allowing the school to provide a top-tier athletic experience for our student-athletes.
• The Sting Locker Magazine features Edina’s athletic teams.
• We provide live-streaming of a variety of EHS sporting events, and all events are free.
• We sponsor the Edina Athletic Hall of Fame and will be moving ahead with the 2021 class.
• The annual Scholar-Athlete Breakfast and scholarships to select student-athletes are sponsored by the Boosters.
• Boosters manage concessions at Kuhlman Field and the Edina High Activity Center.
• The Boosters fund ongoing varsity coaches’ requests for specific needs.
• Scoreboards and other major expenditures are funded by the Boosters.
• We also provide members with passes that can be used at varsity sports, and - depending on the membership level - access to tickets to the State Boys Hockey Tournament.
All of the Boosters’ funding is provided by memberships, advertising, sponsorships and general donations.
“With all sports eventually happening in some way this year, all the expenses have largely been incurred, but the pandemic prevented concessions and lowered membership levels and donations substantially,” president Bishop said. “While tickets provided from a membership are typically worth the membership alone, there is so much more to a membership than just tickets.”
On a related topic, Bishop said, “We greatly need additional volunteers, especially as most activities continue to ramp up again.
Our final year-end board meeting, which is also for new committee and board members, will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 3, on the back patio at The Hilltop Restaurant. All are welcome.
As activities director at the high school, Stein said, “The Boosters’ willingness to serve and provide support to EHS athletics is done in a first-class approach. The Boosters help provide all the little extras that have supported Edina High athletics to go from good to great over the years.”
