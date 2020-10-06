In an open letter to Edina sports families and fans, Edina High athletic director Troy Stein has released a policy in regard to attendance at all fall sports contests.
“I am reaching out to our student body and community to apologize that at this time we will not be able to have students attend any of the football or volleyball games, home or away, due to current safety guidelines,” Stein said in a letter to Edina families. “I am saddened by this very much and wish it was different. I love the atmosphere at our home football games. The large, spirited crowds, the @edinafans section and the halftime entertainment provided by our dance team and marching band create the best game experience of all high school sports. Unfortunately, based on Minnesota Department of Health requirements for all events, we are only allowed 250 fans at Kuhlman. We are allocating Hornet football player families 125 tickets and we are providing 125 tickets to visiting team families. Unfortunately, at this time, booster passes and staff badges will not provide access to the games.”
Stein mentioned that sacrifices have been made in other fall sports along with football and volleyball.
Here are additional fan restrictions for fall sports:
1. Cross Country spectators are limited to 2 spectators per student-athlete competing.
2. Girls aquatics meets have no fans or parents attending.
3. Girls volleyball has no fans or parents attending the matches.
4. Tennis spectators are limited to specific locations, which are marked at the facilities.
5. Soccer attendance is limited to 250 total spectators.
“As disappointing as this may be, it is exciting for our fall student-athletes that all will have the opportunity to play the sports they love and have trained so hard for this season,” Stein said. “I am asking for your help. Our goal is to get our fall sports teams to end their seasons without disruption because of a COVID-19 outbreak. You [fans] can help by wearing your masks, social distancing and not being present on campus or at Kuhlman during volleyball or football games. Students, please honor your classmates by staying home and staying safe and watching the stream live. All varsity volleyball and football competitions will be streamed live at www.edinaboosters.club/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.