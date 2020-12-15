A new critter has arrived at Westwood Hills Nature Center, and it’s a big one.
Artist Nicholas Legeros, of Edina, helped install a bronze sculpture of a chipmunk he created Dec. 3 at the St. Louis Park nature center. The woodland creature stretches about 5 feet from tip to tail and rests atop a 3,000-pound slab of stone Legeros transported from a quarry with a trailer.
“The chipmunk is much more svelte,” Legeros quipped in an interview. “He’s only about 205 pounds.”
The rock-dwelling rodent will receive a similarly larger-than-life companion in early 2021 as Legeros is continuing work on a 5-foot chickadee that will perch upon a birdhouse made of Alaskan yellow cedar, the same wood used in a new interpretive center at the nature center. The big bronze bird will sit on a post made to look like a pencil in a nod to the writing utensil’s typical composition of cedar wood.
“It’s representing a bird coming to feed its young, but you’ll be able to stand behind the wall and it’ll look like the chickadee is feeding you,” Legeros explained of the concept of viewing the chickadee through the birdhouse. “I think that’ll be another fun, interactive piece.”
St. Louis Park’s two Rotary clubs pledged $50,000 over three years to reimburse the city for the works. Jim Brimeyer, a former St. Louis Park city manager, City Council member and Met Council member, had the idea for significant outdoor art as he toured construction on the new interpretive center while on a walk last year. After learning that the St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary Club planned to fund a fire pit at the nature center, Brimeyer said he remarked to his wife, “Rotary should be involved in this, and much more than a fire pit.”
In discussions with a Sunrise Rotary member, nature center officials and other community members, the idea of an iconic sculpture emerged. The Sunrise Rotary Club agreed to contribute $20,000 while the Rotary Club of St. Louis Park plans to provide $30,000.
“A walk in the park ended up a project by accident but now a real good project by design,” Brimeyer told City Council members when announcing the donation Dec. 7.
Susan Schneck, president of the Sunrise Rotary Club and co-founder of St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts, noted that Brimeyer has a history of establishing public art in the city. For example, he helped lead the effort to commission the Celebration of Peace sculpture outside the St. Louis Park Recreation Center by the late St. Louis Park artist Evelyn Raymond.
Organizers of the new works at the nature center picked Legeros among 22 artists who applied for the commission, said St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts Executive Director Jamie Marshall.
Friends of the Arts led the process. The team sought art that would reflect the values of the nature center, serve as a symbol of the center and engage youth.
“His design features two animals that are probably the most common to the nature center, the chipmunk and the chickadee,” Marshall said.
The materials in the art will fit with the aesthetic of the new building at the nature center, he added.
“It’s not going to draw a huge contrast and be some kind of jarring piece,” Marshall said.
The stone under the chipmunk provides seating for children in the front patio of the new building, he noted.
A walk in the nature center helped inspire Legeros’ proposal. He noticed chipmunks and squirrels on the stroll.
“My gosh, there’s so many squirrels it’s ridiculous,” he remarked. “I thought the notion of nature feeding us, with the bird feeding us, that’s kind of what a nature center does. It makes that connection between nature and us, and it’s feeding us with this connection to nature and then understanding of it.”
He originally had a concept of two chipmunks viewing visitors through a hole in a rock, though the design later changed toward a single, chipmunk on top of a rock.
“It got bigger than I thought it would, too, but that happens and I’m willing to do that,” he said. “Because I own my own foundry, I control a lot of those costs.”
Before starting the sculpture, he took pictures at the nature center.
“The nice part about the nature center is they actually have models lounging around in cages for you to look at,” he said. “It was wonderful to have those resources right there.”
He used an elaborate process for the chipmunk involving about 300 pounds of clay along with wax later replaced by bronze at his foundry in northeast Minneapolis. The Edina Community Foundation is set to publish the book “Nick Legeros: Sculpting a Life” by former Star Tribune writer Karin Winegar in early 2021 that will focus on his technique.
The second piece is underway.
“Everybody’ chomping at the bit for the chickadee,” Legeros said.
He anticipated it could join the chipmunk next month.
Legeros joked that he specializes in rodents of unusual size since he created a sculpture of Goldy Gopher in front of Coffman Union at the University of Minnesota. He has also created sculptures of many other animals, such as cats, dogs, horses and ponies. He installed art featuring three great blue herons Dec. 10 at Hudson Hospital in Wisconsin and has created beavers chewing on a log for a Disney hotel elevator rail in Orlando, Florida.
“I do a lot of weird stuff – a lot of fun stuff,” he mused. “I love my job. It’s just the greatest job ever.”
Of the St. Louis Park commission, he said, “This is just too much fun. You don’t want to pass that kind of stuff up.”
