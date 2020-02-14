After a temperate winter ski season in the Twin Cities area, the Edina High boys and girls Alpine teams faced a bitter chill in the Feb. 12 State Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
How cold was it up north?
Edina head coach Jared Scribner estimated that the windchill temperature may have dipped to 20 below in the afternoon, which was hard on the skiers and even harder on spectators.
“It was frigid up there - the temperature up there wasn’t so bad, but the wind was terrible,” Scribner said upon returning to Edina. “There are no two ways about it. The weather had been perfect for ski racing all season until the State Meet.”
Even with the tough conditions, the Edina boys finished fourth in state. The Hornet girls brought home fifth place.
“Eighty other schools would love to be where we were at the end of the season,” Scribner said.
The Edina boys, who won the 2019 state championship, tried their best to repeat, but finished behind champion Lakeville South, runner-up Stillwater and third-place Minnetonka.
Edina’s Adam Berghult, who finished third in the 2019 State Meet, jumped to second place. His combined time of 1:11.21 for two runs was second only to Minneapolis Washburn’s Luke Conway (1:10.44).
“A couple of things about Adam,” coach Scribner said. “He’s very focused and detail oriented. He shows a lot of confidence in his ability and is constantly tweaking as he works to improve.”
Edina’s second-place finisher at state, Tanner Hopkins (1:14.91), has some of the same qualities, as does Edina’s third man, Gavin Richards (1:15.76). Other members of Edina’s state team are Reid Sprenkle, Thomas Ritten and Tommy Bowers.
“Tanner and Gavin continue to elevate their performances,” Scribner said. “Tanner finished 14th in state and Gavin finished 19th. One of the best things about this team is the way the skiers motivate each other. The girls team is also terrific that way.”
Sophie Schuster took 20th in state on the girls side with a combined time of 1:21.80 for her two runs. Elsie Engman, Anna Busyn, Michelle Andruss, Allie Hoy and Ali Anselmo completed Edina’s girls state team.
“There is great potential with our girls,” Scribner said. “Our top four will return next season. And on the boys team, all six of our state skiers will be back.”
Scribner loves working with the Edina athletes and preparing them to compete in “one of the toughest sports there is.”
What makes Alpine a tough sport?
“In addition to the cold, you have the mental component,” Scribner explained. “To be successful, you need strength, agility and balance.”
There is no shortage of athleticism on the Edina teams this year. For instance, Berghult also plays baseball and football and Hopkins is a pitcher for the Hornet baseball team.
The Hornets are already thinking about returning to Giants Ridge in February of 2021.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.