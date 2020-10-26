For the second straight year, the Edina High boys soccer team has won its last game of the year.
The prize last fall was the State Class AA championship trophy. This year’s prize is also a trophy - for winning Section 6AA.
“Ideally, we would have had the opportunity to defend our state championship,” Edina head coach Dave Jenson said after the Hornets beat Eden Prairie 3-0 for the section title Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Braemar Dome. “We had a shorter season [due to COVID-19], so we let the section championship be our goal.”
The Hornets waltzed through the section tournament without giving up a goal. Senior goalkeeper Hank Stechmann had a lot to do with that. His play was flawless in a 4-0 win over Jefferson in the opening round, and again in a 2-0 win over Minnetonka in the semifinals. Sixth-seeded Eden Prairie scored upset wins over No. 3 Chaska and No. 2 Shakopee to reach the title match against No. 1 Edina, but that is where the Eagles’ dream of a championship ended.
“We are a young team with only four seniors, and I wish we could have won the championship for them,” Eden Prairie head coach Rob St. Clair said after Saturday’s game. “I’m not thinking about next year yet. We’ve really grown up this year, and it was a great accomplishment to make it to the finals in a very tough section.”
Edina’s championship performance Saturday limited the Eagles to three shots on goal, one of which Stechmann rose above the crowd to catch.
“Their goalkeeper is the best in the state,” St. Clair said. “And the way Edina’s defenders played today, it was hard to even test him.”
Stechmann complimented Eden Prairie on its postseason success. “I wasn’t at all surprised to see them make it to the finals,” he said. “They have a great team. I love the Braemar Dome because it’s a bit wider field, and that gives us a chance to play.”
“Winning the section title is the best we could have hoped for with no State Tournament this year,” said Henry Rose, one of four Edina captains along with Stechmann, Matt Mason and Ryan Swanda. “I am extra happy because we played so well as a team today.”
After the game and the awards ceremony, Rose, Stechmann and Khoi Nguyen put on their Halloween costumes - white NASA space suits. They’re not going to Disneyland - they’re headed for the moon.
“Our senior leadership is phenomenal,” coach Jenson remarked. “Coming into today’s game, everyone stayed grounded. We couldn’t take Eden Prairie for granted. They gave us a battle twice during the regular season, and I knew Rob [St. Clair] would have a good game plan.”
Edina’s game plan was to use the whole field and make Eden Prairie chase the ball. “There were times when we linked 10, 15, 20 passes,” Jenson said. “We have so much depth this year. Guys like Johnny Buenz,Tommy Broderick and Paddy McGarvey come in and we don’t lose anything. I believe our technique is cleaner than any other team’s. The guys made use of the wide field and showed off their skills.”
Edina led 1-0 at the half before putting the game away with goals from Matt Mason and Sammy Presthus in the second half. Mason scored his goal on a penalty kick and Presthus netted his goal from close range.
After Presthus’ goal, coach Jenson and assistant coach Billy Garner knew it was time to put the reserves on the field. When the game ended, all of Edina’s starters, with the exception of Stechmann, were watching from the bench, wearing their anti-COVID masks.
“It’s a credit to our team to win two years in a row in this section,” coach Jenson said. “Year after year, you’ll see five teams from the Lake Conference and in this section ranked in the state. Hank had a great season, and we didn’t give up a goal in the section. It’s kind of a bummer to end the season with no State Tournament, but everyone feels good about winning the section championship.”
Coach Garner agreed: “That was a convincing win. It would have been great to have the opportunity to defend our state title.”
