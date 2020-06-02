It was a perfect ending to a perfect season last week when basketball players and fans lined the streets of Eden Prairie to recognize National Coach of the Year Dave Flom.
Flom coached the Eagles to a 28-0 record, that included a 12-0 mark in Lake Conference games, this season.
“It was unreal when I got the message about the award,” Flom said. “You don’t even think about something like that.. I can’t deny it’s a big deal. This award is a reflection of our team and our coaching staff. We didn’t get a chance to play in the State Tournament [due to the coronavirus pandemic], but this is a nice consolation prize.”
Along with Flom’s Coach of the Year Award, the Eagles were recognized as the tenth-ranked team in America by the National High School Basketball Coaches’ Association.
“A top-ten national ranking wasn’t on our radar at the start of the season,” Flom said. “I am proud that we are the only public high school in the top ten. The others are private schools and prep schools. Some of the credit for our national ranking goes to Minnehaha Academy.”
Minnehaha, led by McDonalds All-American Jalen Suggs, moved into the national top 10 after defeating a nationally-ranked team from California at Target Center midway through the season. When Eden Prairie traveled to Minnehaha and posted a decisive win, the Eagles eased into the Redhawks’ place in the national rankings.
Another signature win for the Eagles came in the Section 2AAAA semifinals, when they defeated Prior Lake, with McDonalds All-American Dawson Garcia, before a packed house at Eden Prairie.
“The more success we had this year, the players bought into it more and more,” Flom said. “We played a lot of top-ten opponents [including defending state champion Hopkins twice].”
The second Eden Prairie-Hopkins game was a classic, with the Eagles winning at home, 81-75.
“With the schedule we had this season, we played a lot of tough games on the road,” Flom said. “In the game at Minnehaha, we trailed at halftime. Our goal was to keep it close until the last five minutes.”
And in those last five minutes, the Eagles pulled away.
“With high school kids, it just takes one game when you don’t perform well, and you lose your undefeated record,” Flom said. “Every year, we try to play the toughest schedule we can. With a schedule like ours, going undefeated is unique.”
Eagles’ Talent Pool
How good was Eden Prairie’s talent?
Look at it this way, all five starters were named to the All-Lake Conference team - senior forwards Austin Andrews and Connor Christensen, senior guards Drake Dobbs and John Henry and junior guard Will Foster. The talent coming off the bench was exceptional with senior guards Brenden Donohue and Miles Frisch, senior forward Christopher Nyland and junior guard Cole Tiran.
Others who were on the 2019-20 roster are senior center Lukas Dunford, senior guards Jaden Gothman, Michael Schreiber and Abdi Yusuf, junior center Xavier Watson, junior forwards Tommy Mendyke, Tyler Brau and Sam Henry, junior guard Matthew Grant and sophomore guards Ryan Warren, Greg Hopkins and Ansu Bojang.
Stats and Honors
Dobbs was a final-five candidate for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Award and was also named first-team All-State by Associated Press. He led the Eagles in scoring at 19 points per game. Dobbs was a rare four-year All-Lake Conference selection. This season Dobbs became EP’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing 1998 graduate Ryan Iversen.
Henry, who averaged 17.4 points per game, was named third-team All-State along with Christensen, the team’s defensive stopper. Henry and Austin Andrews will graduate this spring with two All-Lake awards, while Christensen was All-Lake three times during his four-year varsity career.
Coaching Staff
Nick Ravn has been alongside Flom on the Eagle bench ever since Flom was hired by Eden Prairie athletic director Mike Grant. Rounding out the varsity staff are Corey Christopherson, Cornelius Gilleylen and Jake Sullivan. Jake Kukla, a 2006 Eden Prairie High graduate, is the team manager.
Under Flom’s direction, since 2010, the Eagles have qualified to play in the State Tournament eight times.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.