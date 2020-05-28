This spring has been good to former Eden Prairie High football standout Carter Coughlin.
First, he was selected by the New York Giants in the NFL draft. And later, he received the 106th-annual Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor, which was presented to one male and one female athlete from each conference school.
Coughlin, who played for Eden Prairie coaching legend Mike Grant, was named to the All-Big Ten second team in football in his junior and senior seasons, 2018-19. He finished his career with 159 tackles, 107 of them solos. He ranks third all-time on the Gophers’ quarterback sack list with 22 and 1/2. And stands fourth in career tackles for loss with 40. In addition, he forced seven fumbles.
An All-Big Ten Academic Team selection during his last three seasons at Minnesota, Coughlin comes from a family of Gophers. His grandfather, Tom Moe, played football and baseball at the U of M and later served his alma mater as interim athletic director. Tom’s son Mike played football for the Gophers, and Robert Coughlin, Carter’s dad, was also a Gopher football player. Jennie (Moe) Coughlin, Carter’s mother, was a state singles tennis champion at Edina High before going on to play collegiately for the Gophers.
Carter Coughlin graduated from the U of M in 2019 with a degree is business and marketing education.
