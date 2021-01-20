In a competitive Lake Conference season opener Friday, Jan. 15, the Eden Prairie boys aquatics team defeated St. Michael-Albertville 97-81.
The Eagles opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:41.03 with the team of Artem Demidov, Luke Logue, Yash Salunke and Wilson Ellis.
EP pulled further ahead with Alex Deng’s victory in the 200-yard freestyle. His time was 1:44.59. Teammates Gus Marin and Charlie Folks finished second and third.
Elijah Christenson of the STMA Knights won the 200 individual medley in 2:00.79. Eric Howard and Salunke from Eden Prairie were second and third.
The 50 freestyle went to another STMA elite swimmer, Ezra Dickerson, in 22.38. Demidov and Ellis of EP placed second and third.
Eden Prairie didn’t have a diver score in this meet as Hayden Hodge of STMA took first place.
Deng scored his second individual win for EP by taking the 100 butterfly in 50.03. Christenson of STMA placed second and EP’s Marin took third.
Logue and Howard of EP placed 1-2 in the 100 freestyle with times of 50.01 and 51.14.
Salunke gave the Eagles first place in the 500 free with a time of 5:07.24. Finn Bloch of Eden Prairie took second place.
In the 200 freestyle relay, EP’s top team swam 1:30.74 for first place. It consisted of Howard, Ellis, Marin and Deng. The Eagles also took second place in the relay with Matthew Lillejord, John McMahon, Ben Check and Folks.
Logue of EP won the 100 backstroke in 53.65, edging STMA’s Dickerson by less than a second. EP’s Demidov took third.
In the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay, the Eagles swam exhibition. STMA’s Tommy Gonsior finished first in the breaststroke, and in the relay, STMA’s best time was 3:22.93 by the team of Dickerson, Christenson, Liam Ryan and Joe Spitalnick.
Eden Prairie’s depth showed in the JV meet with a 120-42 victory over the Knights.
