The strength of Eden Prairie’s rushing attack was too much for Prior Lake Friday, Nov. 6, as the Eagles remained undefeated (5-0) by overpowering the Lakers 35-7.
Eden Prairie’s three key backs did most of the damage behind a massive offensive line led by 6-7, 300-pound right tackle Forrest Scheel and 6-3, 260-pound tight end Trent Jones II. Junior fullback Javon Palmer-Pruitt scored touchdowns on 1- and 3-yard runs. Senior quarterback David Warren-Mitchell had scoring runs of 5 and 13 yards, and senior halfback Johnny Hartle capped the victory with a 3-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
“Prior Lake had played Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville tough,” Eagle head coach Mike Grant said after the game. “But they might have been missing some guys tonight.”
Whatever the case, Eden Prairie had 337 yards in total offense to the Lakers’ 124.
Warren-Mitchell’s passing was super efficient. He connected on three of five attempts for 78 yards. Hartle rushed 18 times for 78 yards and Palmer-Pruitt picked up 34 yards on eight carries. Leif Benson only rushed twice, but gained 83 yards.
Grant was well aware of the impact his offensive line had on the game’s outcome. “I let them talk among themselves about how they’re going to block,” the coach said. “They remind me of the group we had on our offensive line in 2007. They’re smart football players.”
Prior Lake’s defensive strategy was to blitz on just about every snap, but the push from the Eagles’ offensive line negated the effectiveness of those blitzes for the most part.
When Eden Prairie went to the air, Warren-Mitchell was able to find his favorite target, Kramer on some well-run sideline patterns. One of the biggest completions was a 34-yarder in the second quarter on which Warren-Mitchell ran almost all the way to the sideline before firing a perfect strike to Kramer.
Grant is pleased to have Warren-Mitchell, a second-year starter, executing the game plan. “David made a couple mistakes tonight, like the play when his pass was deflected and he ended up catching it. He thinks he can make a play out of almost anything.”
Warren-Mitchell is one of the quickest quarterbacks the Eagles have had during Grant’s long tenure at the school, and the 5-10, 185-pound senior plays like a third running back on occasion.
“Prior Lake had a good game plan,” Warren-Mitchell said. “But we executed pretty well. Credit to our offensive line ... and to our defense. It was a whole-team effort.”
Hartle agreed: “Our offensive line is the best in the state. They make it easy for me. A majority of the time, they give me a lot of running room.
By the end of the game, Trent Jones, who wears No. 9 on his jersey, admitted he was tired.
Coach Grant played him both ways at tight end and defensive tackle. In addition to making key blocks for Warren-Mitchell, Palmer-Pruitt and Hartle, he keyed on stopping Prior Lake from running the ball. Also helpful in that regard was the Eagles’ powerful 5-9, 220-pound senior nose tackle Manny Falaniko and Anton Lang, a two-way player in the offensive and defensive lines.
Eden Prairie’s linebackers were outstanding in their run stopping and also their sideline pursuit. Tyler George, Bennett Larson, Justice Sullivan and Noah Ekness all had their share of tackles along with defensive back Leif Benson. Senior linebacker Dan Knudsen missed Friday night’s contest, but Grant hoped to have him back for the St. Michael-Albertville game [played Wednesday, Nov. 11, after this week’s Sun Sailor had gone to press. See next week’s edition for highlights.
Grant went into the St. Michael-Albertville game with a lot of respect for the Knights. “They have a really good senior running back, David Collins,” Grant noted. “They’re similar to our team.”
