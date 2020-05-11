Mountain biking is a relatively new sport in Eden Prairie, but there is good potential for growth, according to team co-captains Anthony Kuismi and Ada Lara.
“Last year was my second year on the team,” Kuismi said. “There are different levels of competition based on your results.”
Since mountain biking is not yet a Minnesota State High School League sport, sixth-graders are eligible to compete along with riders in grades 7-9. There are two divisions for junior varsity riders - JV2 and JV3. The highest classification is varsity.
“You can buy a bike or rent a bike,” said Lara, who tried mountain biking for the first time last fall after buying a bike. “There is a level for everybody, and you don’t have to compete in the races.”
Eden Prairie’s riders train with riders from Chaska and Chanhassen High Schools.
“We have a bigger group that way,” Kuismi said. “Most laps in a race are three or four miles. The length of a race is determined by experience levels. Varsity races are four laps. For the youngest riders, races are one lap.”
Looking at goals for the 2020 season, Kuismi said, “We want to increase our numbers and place better.”
One way to accomplish those goals is to promote the sport in the schools, making athletes aware that there is a team.
“Middle school races are on Saturdays, and high school races are on Sundays,” Kuismi said. “The biggest races are the state championships, which were held in Mankato last year.”
Kuismi explained how the races work: “In my [state] race, there were 100 people. In some of the other races, there were as many as 200. Each race is split up in waves, with the faster people going first.”
“It is really fun training with the kids from Chaska and Chanhassen,” Lara said. “I made some new friends from the other schools. In the races, each team competes on its own.”
Training with other schools helps the Eden Prairie riders want to work hard in practice, Lara added. “We had five or six Eden Prairie riders last year,” she said. “I hope more people will join this year. There’s not a lot of pressure.”
Join the Team
The Chaska, Chanhassen and Eden Prairie mountain bike teams will host virtual meetings at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, and Tuesday, May 19. Call in details will be posted on the ccmtbike.shutterfly.com home page at least two days prior to each meeting. Students in grades 6-12 this fall are eligible, and parents are encouraged to find out more about the program in the virtual meetings. A limited number of loaner bikes are available for the fall season. Information: team@ccmtbike.com.
