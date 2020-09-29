Eden Prairie’s boys and girls cross country teams are headed for “The Farm” Saturday, Oct. 3.
Gale Woods Farm, a familiar course for all Lake Conference runners is the site for the boys and girls conference championship event.
The Eden Prairie boys team, led by seniors Isaac Hartman, Alex Gutierrez and Jack Gschwendtner, hasn’t lost a conference race this season. Three more seniors - Tristan Lainhart, Dylan Yang and Mason Martin - fill out a nice top six.
On Saturday, EP will run against Wayzata, the other top Lake contender. A third Lake team - Minnetonka, Hopkins or Buffalo - will line up alongside Eden Prairie and Wayzata at 10 a.m.
Girls races are set for 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. The Eden Prairie girls are most likely to race at noon, pending the seeding process. The Minnetonka, Wayzata and Edina girls will compete in the feature race at 1 p.m.
In Lake Conference action Saturday, Sept. 25, in St. Michael, the Eden Prairie dominated Edina.
Hartman (16:15), Gutierrez (16:18) and Gschwendtner (16:20) had the top three 5K times to give the Eagles the win. Edina’s Ethan Richter took fourth place in 16:44, while Eden Prairie secured the next two sports with Lainhart and Yang (both in 16:55). With five runners finishing in under 17 minutes, the Eagles had a 17-38 victory.
The Eden Prairie girls ran against the Edina and St. Michael-Albertville teams on Saturday. Edina won the triangular with 26 points, while Eden Prairie scored 51 to edge STMA with 55.
Ali Weimer of STMA finished first on her home course with a 5K time of 17:56. Senior Miriam Sandeen of Eden Prairie was second in 18:29, and then Edina’s pack took five of the next six places. EP senior Ella Bakken finished seventh in 19:00.
“We got past St. Michael-Albertville again,” Lindlief said. “Our third, fourth, fifth and sixth girls either had a PR [personal record] or were close to a PR today.”
