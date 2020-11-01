Eden Prairie High girls volleyball captains Livia Hagberg, Mallorey Madson and Jess Nelson were excited after the Eagles came from behind to defeat Minnetonka 3 sets to 2 in a match Oct. 29 at Eden Prairie.
The captains provided a spark, mainly on the defensive side, while teammates Lillian Ekness, Adisa Preston, Paige O’Connell and Kendall Minta provided big hits.
“We had a ton of motivation coming into the match,” Nelson said. “And in the last three sets we limited our errors.”
The third set was tight with Eden Prairie building a big lead early, then holding on for a 15-12 win.
“The girls on the team are comfortable with each other and trust each other,” said Madson, the Eagles’ libero. “The first time [in a loss at Tonka], it could have gone either way. It was the same kind of match [tonight].”
“We lost to Jefferson last night,” Hagberg said after Thursday’s match. “We came out tonight with a lot more energy and a lot more aggressiveness.”
What’s the outlook for the rest of the season?
“We have a lot of competitive matches ahead,” Madson said. Wayzata, Minnetonka and St. Michael-Albertville join the Eagles as Lake Conference contenders.
