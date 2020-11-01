EP volleyball

Eden Prairie volleyball players celebrate a point in a win over Minnetonka. From left are captain Mallorey Madson (black jersey), Cameron Berger (8), captain Jess Nelson (2), Adisa Preston (9), captain Livia Hagberg and Piper Lange (12). (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Eden Prairie High girls volleyball captains Livia Hagberg, Mallorey Madson and Jess Nelson were excited after the Eagles came from behind to defeat Minnetonka 3 sets to 2 in a match Oct. 29 at Eden Prairie.

The captains provided a spark, mainly on the defensive side, while teammates Lillian Ekness, Adisa Preston, Paige O’Connell and Kendall Minta provided big hits.

“We had a ton of motivation coming into the match,” Nelson said. “And in the last three sets we limited our errors.”

The third set was tight with Eden Prairie building a big lead early, then holding on for a 15-12 win.

“The girls on the team are comfortable with each other and trust each other,” said Madson, the Eagles’ libero. “The first time [in a loss at Tonka], it could have gone either way. It was the same kind of match [tonight].”

“We lost to Jefferson last night,” Hagberg said after Thursday’s match. “We came out tonight with a lot more energy and a lot more aggressiveness.”

What’s the outlook for the rest of the season?

“We have a lot of competitive matches ahead,” Madson said. Wayzata, Minnetonka and St. Michael-Albertville join the Eagles as Lake Conference contenders.

