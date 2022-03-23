Two double-digit losses in the State Class 4A Boys Basketball Tournament last week gave Eden Prairie a final record of 19-12.
While it was disappointing to lose two at the end of the season, the triumph for the Eagles was the drive to get to state. They went into Shakopee March 18 and won the Section 2AAAA title over one of the best teams in the state 75-60. Some felt Shakopee would have been the No. 2 seed for state, but Eden Prairie made that a moot point.
State play opened with the fifth-seeded Eagles playing fourth-seeded Eastview March 22 at Target Center.
Facing a strong team, led by 7-footer Jamal Ambrose, the Eagles were beaten on the boards and also on the scoreboard - 67-51. The next morning at Concordia University in St. Paul, the Eagles’ season ended in a 78-65 consolation loss to Andover.
“I feel really good about what the team did this year,” Eden Prairie head coach Dave Flom said. “The win over Shakopee in the section finals was one of the best wins in my 16 years here.”
Eden Prairie played well in Lake Conference games with an 8-4 record, which gave the Eagles a tie for second place with Hopkins. Wayzata won the league title with an 11-1 record.
Turning his attention to the Eastview game, Flom said, “Give Eastview a lot of credit. They really played well.”
To be specific, Eastview played exceptionally well during a four-minute stretch in the first half.
“The score was 18-18, and then Eastview went on an 18-0 run,” Flom said. “We had some chances, but we went eight straight possessions without scoring. And Eastview hit five shots in a row.”
A coach can call timeouts to break up a rally like that, which is what Flom did. But the Lightning didn’t cool off.
Going into halftime down 40-22, Flom tried to be as optimistic as possible under the circumstances.
“I felt like we could still win,” he said.
The Eagles cut the margin from 18 points to 13, at 61-48, but couldn’t get any closer than that.
One advantage Eastview had was size, with Ambrose dominating inside on both ends of the court.
“Before the game, I thought we had to outrebound them in order to win,” coach Flom said. “Even if it was just by one. They ended up with 13 more rebounds than we had.”
Ambrose scored 20 points for the Lightning, but the big story was the outside shooting of two guards. Kayser Hassan scored 17 points and made four three-point shots. Dylan Omweno added 14 points.
Eden Prairie wasn’t without offensive success. Senior guard Miles Smith led the Eagles with 16 points and 6-7 junior forward Chiddi Obiazor came close to matching Ambrose with 15 points.
Junior guard Joey Flom came off the Eagles’ bench to outscore Eastview’s Mr. Basketball semifinalist, Kenji Scales, 8-6. Luke Rapp scored six points for the Eagles, Matt Kelley had four and Ansu Bojang completed the scoring with two.
Wednesday Morning
Coach Flom is not a fan of consolation games, particularly in Class 4A basketball. He used the Andover game March 23 to give everyone on the varsity squad playing time.
“The JV guys have done so much to help us prepare all season,” he said. “They deserved to get time in the State Tournament.”
Freshman guards JJ Sullivan and Max Lorenson both saw extensive action, with Sullivan scoring eight points and Lorenson adding four. Miles Smith was EP’s scoring leader for the second game in a row with 15 points and Bojang had one of his best games with 12 points. Rapp scored eight points, Kelley and Bradley Frisch scored five each, Jermell Taylor had four and Quincy Oriwa and Camren Riggins-Brown had two apiece.
Andover’s backcourt starters, Sam Musungu and Ben Kopetzki set a torrid scoring pace, with Musungu scoring a game-high 33 points and Kopetzki adding 20. Post Conner Foy was next with nine points as the Huskies improved to 20-12 for the season.
Next Season
Obiazor will be Eden Prairie’s lone returning starter next season, but coach Flom will have experience at the other four spots.
Power forward Taylor, who stands almost 6-5 and weighs in at 225 pounds, is one of the strongest rebounders in the Lake Conference. Guards Joey Flom and Rapp played almost as many minutes as the backcourt starters, Kelley and Miles Smith, this season.
The two freshmen, Sullivan and Lorenson, appear ready to step into larger roles as sophomores.
“When a season ends, your brain usually goes right to the next season,” coach Flom said. “I think we could be ranked in the top five [in state] at the beginning of the next season. When you have the best player on the court, you always have a chance to win, and with Chiddi, we could have the best player on the court every game.”
