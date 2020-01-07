Bloomington’s Early Learners Academy will host an information night next week.

Early Learners Academy is an all-day early education program for children ages 3-5 focused on kindergarten preparation. The program has a four-star Parent Aware rating and is located within four Bloomington elementary schools: Poplar Bridge, Normandale Hills, Westwood and Hillcrest.

The information session is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Westwood Elementary, 3701 W. 108th St.

The information session is for parents only and will include an opportunity to meet ELA instructors and a visit a classroom.

The ELA enrollment period opens Jan. 9.

Info: 952-681-6128

