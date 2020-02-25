A magical second period lifted the Eden Prairie High boys hockey team to a 6-1 win over Minnetonka before a capacity crowd Feb. 22 at Edina’s Braemar Arena.
Minnetonka took a 1-0 lead in the first period on the strength of a goal by senior captain Teddy Lagerback, but it was all Eden Prairie after that. The Eagles scored four goals in the second period and tacked on two more in the third to advance to the section finals.
“This is the most fun I’ve ever had in a hockey game,” Eden Prairie senior captain John Mittelstadt said after the game. “There were hits left and right. I couldn’t be prouder of my team than I am right now.”
Mittelstadt said that when the Eagles became more physical in the second period, the game turned in their favor. “After the first couple hits, we had more energy and more momentum,” he said.
As for the goals, they were the result of the physical surge, Mittelstadt noted.
Mr. Hockey finalist Ben Steeves scored from John Mittelstadt and Jackson Blake to tie the score 1-1, and then the Eagles took the lead on another goal by Steeves, who was assisted by Blake. Carter Batchelder scored on the power play from Mason Langenbrunner to make the score 3-1, and John Mittelstadt capped the second-period scoring with assists from Steeves and Blake.
Minnetonka made a strong push for a comeback in the third period, but Eden Prairie goalie Axel Rosenlund wasn’t having any of that. He ended the contest with 24 saves on 25 shots.
Eden Prairie’s Riku Brown scored the second power-play goal of the game on John Mittelstadt’s assist. In the final seconds of the game, after Minnetonka head coach Sean Goldsworthy, pulled goalie Brandon Shantz in favor of an extra attacker, EP’s Will Britton fired the puck into an empty net.
Lee Smith, Eden Prairie’s veteran head coach, was ecstatic to beat Minnetonka, a team that had handed EP a 3-1 loss in their last meeting.
“Our main focus going into the game was stopping Lagerback,” Smith said. “I commanded the team to work harder in the second period, and the guys responded. We started throwing more pucks at the net and took the lead. The power-play goal that made the lead 4-1 was huge.”
Minnetonka is a hard team to beat because of the physical grit Goldsworthy instills. If there is a player who epitomizes the Skipper style, it is Lagerback. He competed on every shift, every special team and took the lead in skirmishes in front of both nets.
“I have a lot of confidence in our kids,” Smith said.
The Eagle coach went on to praise his senior captain, John Mittelstadt.
“Johnny’s growth from his sophomore year to his senior year has been amazing,” Smith said. “He’s a great captain, a 200-foot hockey player.”
Luke Mittelstadt, John’s younger brother, is also a captain. His play on defense was instrumental in Saturday’s win, as he provided hard, clean checks in the Eagles’ zone.
Saturday’s win gave Lake Conference champion Eden Prairie a 21-5-1 season mark. Lake runner-up Minnetonka finishes the season 13-13-1 overall.
The Eagles will play Chaska in the section finals Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the University of Minnesota’s Mariucci Arena.
