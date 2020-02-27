Eden Prairie’s boys hockey team is on its way back to the State Class AA Tournament after a dramatic 3-2 win over underdog Chaska Feb. 26 at Marriuci 3M Arena.
The Eagles appeared to be coasting to a 3-0 victory in the latter stages of the third period, but then the Hawks put two pucks in the net. Just before time ran out on Chaska, Eden Prairie goalie Axel Rosenlund made a key save and steered the puck to his right and into the corner.
“Axel made the save on a good shot,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said after the game. “When the puck went into the corner, we knew we had it.”
Between the second and third periods, Smith had told the Eagles that Chaska wouldn’t quit.
“Chaska is such a talented team,” Smith said. “And they don’t need a lot of shots to catch up. That’s a team that plays with a ton of pride.”
Eden Prairie’s three-goal second period banked enough equity to bring home the title.
Speedster Drew Holt scored from Carter Batchelder and Riku Brown to put Eden Prairie ahead 1-0, and the Eagles added to the lead when sophomore forward Jackson Blake scored from John Mittelstadt and Ben Steeves.
The third Eagle goal of the period was the prettiest of the game. Steeves hit captain John Mittelstadt with a perfect pass that Mittelstadt one-timed into the net.
“Steeves made a great play, and Johnny had a wide-open net,” Smith said. “That was a big goal.”
In the third period, coaches Smith and David Snuggerud of Chaska went with short benches and had two lines alternating.
“Chaska wasn’t going away, that’s for sure,” Smith said.
At the 12:20 mark, Jimmy Snuggerud scored with assists from William Magnuson and Max Burkholder. Then at 15:17, Calvin Barrett scored on a power play from Burkholder and Magnuson to shrink Eden Prairie’s lead to 3-2.
Smith talked about the pressure of the situation that faced the Eagles the last 1:43 of the game.
“There was pressure,” he said. “But we’ve had pressure of having to get there [to the state tournament] all year - pressure from start to finish.”
Eden Prairie had the edge in shots on goal for most of the game, but with its flurry in the third period Chaska ended up with a 30-24 advantage.
Rosenlund was sharp, making the saves Smith expected him to make.
The second Chaska goal came in a six-on-four situation, with Eden Prairie a man short and the Hawks pulling the goalie in favor of an extra attacker.
“We knew it would be a tough game,” Smith said. “Both teams rode their first two lines.”
Chaska, the No. 4 seed in the section, played its best hockey at the end of the season, knocking off No. 1 seed Prior Lake 4-1 in the section semifinals. Eden Prairie, as the No. 2 seed, played one of its best games of the season to defeat Minnetonka 6-1 in the other section semifinal.
Eden Prairie advances to state with an overall record of 22-5-1.
