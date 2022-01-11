A Maple Grove man and a Richfield woman accused of several Twin Cities burglaries have are facing criminal charges following their late-December arrest in Bloomington.
David Petrashov, 25, and Lavina Renville, 32, were charged Dec. 30 in Hennepin County District Court, a day after they were taken into custody at a Bloomington hotel, where jewelry, guns and credit cards were recovered, according to criminal complaints. They are suspects in Bloomington, Edina, Minneapolis and Minnetonka burglaries, and are under investigation in at least three counties.
Their Dec. 29 arrest at a Bloomington hotel was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Bloomington, Edina and Minnetonka police departments. The duo has been charged in connection with a Dec. 22 Minnetonka burglary. In Edina and Bloomington, Petrashov is suspected of committing seven burglaries of unoccupied residences, burglary of an apartment’s underground garage and property damage, according to a joint police department announcement following his arrest.
He is also suspected of fleeing a police officer in a stolen BMW, for which he has been charged.
A black BMW was reported stolen from an unoccupied home in Minneapolis Dec. 1. The homeowner was alerted to a burglary through a home security system. When the homeowner activated a security camera through his cellphone, he saw a male in his home. The homeowner then activated an alarm, causing the suspect to flee to the attached garage, where he drove off in a black BMW that belonged to the home-owner’s father, according to the complaint.
A Minnetonka woman returned to her home on the 5200 block of Rogers Drive in Minnetonka on Dec. 22 and interrupted a burglary. The woman had parked her vehicle in her attached garage and went to retrieve her mail. As she was doing so, a black BMW arrived at the home and a tall, slender man ran from the home to the vehicle, the complaint explained.
Police officers investigating the incident found the woman’s home ransacked, and a broken window that provided entry to the home. Jewelry, an iPad and the woman’s identification were reported missing, the complaint noted.
The joint investigation pointed investigators to Petrashov, who has several convictions for burglary and fleeing police officers, according to court records. He was also suspected of fleeing a police officer in Bloomington while driving a black BMW, which was found abandoned in Richfield, according to the complaint.
Identifying marks on the vehicle led investigators to determine the BMW identified in Bloomington and Minnetonka was the stolen vehicle from Minneapolis, the complaint noted.
Investigators determined Petrashov and Renville were staying at a Bloomington hotel, leading to the arrest of both suspects on Dec. 29. At the time of his arrest, Petrashov had a large amount of cash on him, and he was wearing shoes with a print that matched prints found outside the Minnetonka home. A hat and coat matching those worn by the perpetrator of the Minneapolis BMW theft were found in the hotel room, the complaint explained.
Jewelry, guns, credit cards in several names, including the Minnetonka woman, and identification documents from the Minneapolis BMW were also recovered from the hotel room, while Renville had a key fob for the BMW when she was arrested, the complaint noted.
Petrashov and Renville have been the focus of investigations in Anoka, Hennepin and Scott counties involving burglary, credit card fraud, receiving stolen property, fleeing the police, identity theft and drug possession. Crimes committed during the incidents include residential and business burglaries, credit card fraud, receiving stolen property, fleeing the police in a motor vehicle, identity theft and drug possession, according to the police departments’ arrest announcement.
Petrashov has also been charged with one count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle following an incident that occurred in Bloomington hours before his arrest.
At approximately 1:45 a.m. Dec. 29, a Bloomington police officer spotted a black BMW at Holiday Stationstore, 8401 Lyndale Ave., and checked the license plate record of the vehicle. The plate was not registered to the BMW, so the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the driver did not comply, according to the criminal complaint.
A 10-mile pursuit began, during which police officers attempted to stop the vehicle by deploying stop sticks and conducing a PIT maneuver. Neither effort was successful, and the pursuit reached a speed of approximately 85 mph, the complaint noted.
Although the driver outran the police, an officer made eye contact with the driver and determined it was Petrashov, whose photo had been circulated to area police departments as a result of the investigation, the complaint explained.
Petrashov has been charged with one count of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. If convicted of first-degree burglary he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $35,000 fine. If convicted of second-degree burglary he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. If convicted of fleeing a police officer he faces up to three years and one day in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Renville has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary. If convicted she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
