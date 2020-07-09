Edina resident Denny Schulstad is one of those people who thrives on being involved.
He has virtually packed four lifetimes into one, and who know when his next cause or challenge will add a fifth dimension to his legacy.
The 75-year-old 1966 University of Minnesota graduate served 33 years in the U.S. Air Force, eventually rising to the rank of brigadier general prior to his retirement in 2000. Awards he won in the military include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Hourglass, The Outstanding Admissions Liaison Officer Commander Award and the Air Force Recruiting Special Achievement Award.
As a City Council member in Minneapolis, he represented 30,000 residents in the 12th ward.
While serving on the City Council, he cast the deciding vote [which ended up 7-6] to authorize the construction of the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, the downtown all-sports facility that opened in 1982.
Another aspect of Schulstad’s life has been his man-behind-the-scenes role as a Minnesota sports enthusiast and fund-raiser. Among his projects was generating $100,000 to put a statue of all-time NBA great George Mikan at Target Center, the home of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Furthermore, Schulstad rallied support from Minnesota military to insure the building of TCF Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.
Even though the Metrodome was razed to make room for the new downtown sports facility, U.S. Bank Stadium, Schulstad felt the Metrodome was right for the time. Sid Hartman, Minneapolis StarTribune sports columnist, lobbied hard for the Metrodome, advancing the theory that without a new stadium, the area could lose the Vikings and the Twins, and in Sid’s words, become “A cold Omaha.”
Schulstad had the same chilling thought.
“By building the Metrodome, we saved the Vikings and the Twins,” he said in an interview last week. “The Metrodome cost $53 million, and back in the day that was a lot of money. We paid for it in seven years [through rentals to pro sports teams and other events].”
Proud of the Dome, Schulstad asked a trivia question: “Which facility is the only one in America ever to host a World Series, a Super Bowl and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships?”
The answer - the Metrodome.
“And we had all of those events within a year,” said Schulstad, who attended and saved tickets from all three events, one of which was the seventh game of the 1991 World Series, which the Twins won over the Atlanta Braves.
When TCF Bank Stadium brought Minnesota Gophers football back to campus, Schulstad worked behind the scenes to set up stage area to honor military veterans.
He also served his beloved University as Minnesota Alumni Association president.
With the leadership of Edina’s James Sit as a cornerstone, Schulstad helped in a fund-raising effort for the Minnesota Military Appreciation Fund. “Each year, we’ve had a big banquet,” Schulstad said. “Speakers we have had include John McCain, Tom Brokaw, Thomas Friedman and Vince Flynn.” Over the years, $17 million has been generated to help military families.
As a sincere, enthusiastic, straight-talking fund-raiser, Schulstad has few peers. He proved that when he took up the cause of giving Minnesota basketball fans a statue of the great George Mikan at Target Center. His efforts helped raise $100,000, but that was only half of his master plan. The night of the dedication April 8, 2001, Schulstad told a sell-out crowd: “There are 20 living members of the Minneapolis Lakers, and all 20 are here tonight.”
There was a banquet the night before the dedication, which gave the ex-Lakers an opportunity to share their stories about Mikan.
“At the game, the Timberwolves set two records,” Schulstad said. “They sold more programs that night than any other time in their history, and concessions sales at halftime were the lowest ever because all of the fans stayed to honor George.”
It was a great night for Mikan, for Minnesota basketball and for all of the fans - those who remembered the Minneapolis Lakers, along with those who had never seen Mikan play a single game. The 6-10 giant helped the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA titles during a six-year period (1949-54) and dominated the game like no one before him. For this, he was named the Best Basketball Player of the First Half of the Century. By the way, Babe Ruth was named Best Baseball player for the same period.
Schulstad talked about a chance meeting between Ruth and Mikan, when the Yankees came to town and Mikan, only a boy at the time, was at the ball park to be honored as a marbles champion. The Babe signed a ball for Mikan that day, and it was Mikan’s prized possession. Many year later, Mikan’s sons, Larry and Terry, needed a ball to play catch in the backyard, and only the Babe Ruth baseball was available. When one of the youngsters missed a catch, the ball landed in the mud. Schulstad said that, unfortunately, the boys put the ball in a paper bag and stuffed it in the garbage. Their dad didn’t know what happened to it until Larry told him years later.
Schulstad cherished his friendship with Mikan and helped organize the memorial service for the NBA great, who passed away at age 80 in 2008.
“How famous was George?” Schulstad asked. “Well, he had 11 books written about him.”
Schulstad’s favorite was ‘Mr. Unstoppable.’
That might also be an appropriate title for Schulstad’s own biography.
“I have had an interesting life,” he said. “And it has been a lot of fun.”
