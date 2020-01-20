Senior forward Katie Davis of the Edina High girls hockey team had a good reason to miss part of the Hornets’ 20-game winning streak, which is still alive going into this week’s action.

She was chosen to play for Team USA in the World 18-and-Under Championships in Slovakia earlier this month. When she returned home to Edina, there was a gold medal hanging from her neck.

“This was my first international experience,” said Davis, who will play collegiate hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, beginning next season. “It was definitely a goal of mine to represent Edina in the world tournament. There were 33 candidates for the team, and then they cut it down to the 21 girls who made the team.”

Davis made the team after attending three national camps - first 15-and-Under, then 16-and-Under, and finally 17s and 18s combined. Two of her teammates on Team USA were her rivals from Minnetonka - defensemen Maggie Nicholson and Rory Guilday. Another member of the team was Audrey Wethington, who lives in Edina and plays for The Blake School.

“We all got along really well over there,” Davis said. “I got to know the Minnetonka girls better. Edina and Minnetonka had played right before left on the trip. Maggie was the captain of Team USA, and she is an incredible leader.”

In the finals of the world tourney, Team USA beat Canada 2-1.

What was that rivalry like, compared to let’s say, the Lake Conference rivalries?

“Playing for Edina, you always have a target on your back,” Davis said. “When you play for Team USA, it is comparable.”

Every year, either the USA or Canada wins this particular world age-division tournament, with the USA holding an edge overall.

Davis’ role with the national team was mainly to kill penalties. She scored 25 goals for Edina’s state champs last season, but most of the time in the World Championships, she was on the ice in deficit situations.

“My personality is buying into the team game, so I was happy with any role,” Davis said. “We killed a lot of penalties.”

Seeing different countries and cultures is a great experience for any young player, and Davis will remember the World Championships for the rest of her life. She represented both Edina and the United States like a champion.

In a 3-0 Lake Conference win over Eden Prairie Saturday, Jan. 18, at Braemar Arena, Davis was back to her scoring ways. She scored the first Edina goal, the eventual game-winner, in the second period. Junior forward Emma Conner took it from there, scoring Edina’s second and third goals. Tella Jungels and Hannah Chorske each had two assists and Uma Corniea made 27 stops in goal.

Earlier in the week, Edina scored a 4-1 Lake Conference victory over the Wayzata Trojans, who are coached by Edina’s former Ms. Hockey of Minnesota, Taylor Williamson and her father Dean Williamson.

Lucy Bowlby scored in the first period for Edina with assists from Haley Maxwell and Jane Kuehl. Chorske made it 2-0 in the second period on assists from Davis and Vivian Jungels. Then, in the third period, Wayzata closed the margin to 2-1 on Sara Aadalen’s goal. Edina put the game away with its last two goals, as Kylie Roberts scored from Tella Jungels and Chorske and Lily Hendrikson banged home an unassisted goal. It was a clean, free-skating game with Edina taking only two penalties and Wayzata taking just one. Corniea had another stellar performance in goal.

Edina’s record going into this week’s action is 20-1-0. The Hornets are ranked first in Let’s Play Hockey Magazine’s state Class AA poll.

