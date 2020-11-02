With 22 goals in only 13 games this season, Edina High junior forward Maddie Dahlien was an obvious first-team choice when the All-State girls soccer team was announced last weekend.
In her third varsity season, Dahlien led the Hornets to a 12-2-0 record and the Lake Conference championship. She was hoping for a 13-1-0 finish, but an ankle injury put Dahlien on crutches for the Section 2AA championship game that the Hornets lost 2-0 to Minnetonka at the Braemar Dome.
“I am doing a lot better now,” Dahlien said of her injury, which came during a 5-0 victory over Shakopee in the section semifinals. “It was a very severe high-ankle sprain. This week, it is still swollen and bruised.”
Dahlien’s All-State award helped ease the pain of the Hornets’ loss in the final game of the season.
“Obviously, All-State is a big honor,” she said. “It wouldn’t be possible without my teammates. I owe a lot to them. The chemistry we had is better than any team I’ve ever been a part of.”
After she finishes her Edina soccer career next fall, Dahlien will focus on transitioning to the next level as a player for the University of North Carolina. She made a verbal commitment to the Tar Heels earlier this year.
“I have stayed in touch with the North Carolina coaches, and they called me right after I was injured,” Dahlien said.
Most of Edina’s offense ran through Dahlien this season, and because of that, her game became more diversified.
“Maddie figured out when to take it herself and when to give it up and get it back,” Edina head coach Katie Aafedt said. “Because of that, her finishing ability was much better than last year, and she became much tougher to defend.”
Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker, who coached Dahlien in club soccer when she was 13 and 14 years old, is a former professional player. He talked about Dahlien’s skills and also her work ethic.
“Maddie is a gifted athlete, who has taken the steps necessary to become a great player,” Peszneker said. “She is strong in the technical and tactical phases and also in the mental and psychological phases. And she has character. That involves what you do in training when no one else is watching.”
What about Dahlien’s coachability?
“Maddie is like a sponge,” Peszneker said. “She is always willing to listen to her coaches. Sure, she received a lot of tools at birth, but she has also worked hard to refine them.”
When Dahlien first joined the Edina varsity as a ninth-grader, her reputation preceded her because of all she had accomplished in youth club soccer. She showed early in that season that the fanfare was justified, and she went on to lead the team in scoring. It was more of the same in her sophomore year when she scored 23 goals and had 16 assists.
This year she was even more productive. Had Dahlien played the full 22 games - based on her 13-game total - she would have scored 38 goals, and that would have broken all previous single-season Hornet records.
While her goals were impressive, Dahlien also took on more leadership responsibility this season. Her teammates noticed that and elected her one of three captains for 2021 along with defender Dorothy Stotts and midfielder Wesley MacMiller.
“When I joined the team [as a ninth-grader], I looked up to Sophia Boman,” Dahlien said. “When [ninth-grader] Izzie Engle came up to varsity this year, I wanted to do for her the things that Sophia did for me. Izzie had a great year. She is technically very good, and she always finds me when I am making a run.”
The combination of Dahlien and Engle could provide the fuel for a State Tournament run next season. Another key player set to return is goalkeeper Bayliss Flynn.
“I haven’t gone to state yet,” Dahlien said. “Making it to state is our team goal for 2021.”
To reach state, the Hornets will have to unseat Minnetonka, the Section 2AA champion each of the last three seasons.
“Everyone knows about our rivalry with Minnetonka,” Dahlien said. “And Wayzata is always a top team because of Tony [Peszneker]. He is a great coach.”
Dahlien, who is All-State in track, as well as in soccer, said she feels privileged to have played for both Peszneker and Katie Aafedt.
“Katie had to deal with the unknowns of COVID-19 this year, and she did a great job,” Dahlien said.
Aafedt is also a great role model for Dahlien and the other players as a female coach, who had been a player in the Edina High soccer program.
