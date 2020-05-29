safety

In response to unrest in the Twin Cities and following the lead of Minneapolis and St. Paul, several metro-area suburbs and counties are enacting curfews that go into effect Friday night.

The death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department earlier this week has sparked protests, along with looting and damage of businesses, in Minneapolis, St. Paul and some of the neighboring suburbs.

Area jurisdictions with curfews include:

Bloomington - 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Brooklyn Park - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings

Champlin - 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Edina - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Maple Grove - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Osseo - 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Richfield - 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Robbinsdale: 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice

