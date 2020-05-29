In response to unrest in the Twin Cities and following the lead of Minneapolis and St. Paul, several metro-area suburbs and counties are enacting curfews that go into effect Friday night.
The death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department earlier this week has sparked protests, along with looting and damage of businesses, in Minneapolis, St. Paul and some of the neighboring suburbs.
Area jurisdictions with curfews include:
Bloomington - 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Brooklyn Park - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings
Champlin - 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Edina - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Maple Grove - 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Osseo - 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Richfield - 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Robbinsdale: 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice
