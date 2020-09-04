A staff member from South View Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Edina Public Schools district confirmed.
According to the district’s website, in the event of a confirmed case, the Minnesota Department of Health will work with the district to investigate whether the exposure happened in a school setting. From there, the district will aid the department in figuring out when the person first developed symptoms, the testing date and when they were last at the school.
Since MDH considers the infectious period to be 48 hours prior to first symptoms or the test date for an asymptomatic person, in any confirmed case, it will consider how long the person was on-site while potentially infectious, their close contacts and their level of interactions with others before determining next steps.
“Close contact” is defined by MDH as those having been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.
For this particular case, close contact with others did not occur and no additional staff members needed to quarantine, district spokesperson Mary Woitte said.
To track any confirmed case, either a supervisor or school nurse will contact the infected person to find out who they might have been in contact with in the district. Then, those individuals will be contacted directly and be asked to enter a 14-day quarantine since the last day of contact. For students specifically, principals and school nurses will lead contact tracing in the district, Woitte said.
The district follows MDH guidance and is working with partners at Bloomington Public Health for advice on exposure risk and for who should stay home from school, Woitte said.
