Christian country musicians Jeff and Sheri Easter will perform with the Lakeville-based Minnesota Gospel Opry this weekend in Bloomington.

The concert is 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Oak Grove Middle School auditorium, 1300 W. 106th St.

The husband-and-wife duo has earned Dove Awards and Grammy nominations and has appeared on the Gaither Homecoming Series and the Grand Ole Opry.

Samples of their music are available online at tr.im/easter2.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets are available online at tr.im/easters.

Info: minnesotagospelopry.com

