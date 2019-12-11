Christian country musicians Jeff and Sheri Easter will perform with the Lakeville-based Minnesota Gospel Opry this weekend in Bloomington.
The concert is 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Oak Grove Middle School auditorium, 1300 W. 106th St.
The husband-and-wife duo has earned Dove Awards and Grammy nominations and has appeared on the Gaither Homecoming Series and the Grand Ole Opry.
Samples of their music are available online at tr.im/easter2.
General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets are available online at tr.im/easters.
Info: minnesotagospelopry.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.