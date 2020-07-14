Five starters for the Cowboy Jack’s/Southdale YMCA men’s slowpitch softball team are from two families, and that brotherhood is working well so far given the team’s 4-0 start in Edina Monday Night Softball.
The team features the talents of three Couillard brothers - Ryan, Joe and Stephen - and two Hanks brothers - Alex and Nick. Also on the team are Joe “Hobbs” Frank and Jamar “Jammer” Hardy, who have been softball teammates on several clubs for 20-some years.
With a family atmosphere in the dugout, Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA is a model of sportsmanship in the Monday Night League - a team that plays hard and clean and avoids banter with opponents.
In action July 13 at Van Valkenburg Park, the Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA swept a doubleheader from the SuckyBombs, 22-9 and 10-8.
Shortstop Ryan Couillard, one of the best players in the league, had four hits, including a double and a triple, in the first game. In the second game, he hit two more singles and a triple. As good as he was offensively, he was even better on defense, starting several slick double plays.
It’s no surprise that Ryan is an outstanding slowpitch softball shortstop. In high school, he led the St. Anthony Village Huskies to the state Class AA baseball title as their senior shortstop.
“Ryan was kind of a phenom in high school,” said Hardy, who has played with the oldest Couillard brother for 11 summers. “Obviously, he is our staple as the shortstop.”
Team captain Joel Frank said, “Ryan’s talent and athleticism really stand out. All of the Couillard brothers have been playing ball since they were old enough to swing a bat. All three are left-hander hitters.”
Ryan always leads off and is usually followed by Joe, who plays second base. Stephen, the only left-handed thrower among the three brothers, has a rifle arm that discourages opposing runners from taking the extra base.
The Hanks brothers, who were Hall-of-Fame caliber athletes in their prep years at St. Cloud Tech, are great defensive players - Alex in left field and Nick at third base.
Ryan Couillard recalled how his father trained the brothers in their formative years. “We were always playing Little League or playing Wiffle Ball in the backyard,” he said. “It’s fun to keep going now as softball teammates.”
Ryan appreciates the togetherness and camaraderie that is part and parcel of the Cowboy Jack’s/Southdale YMCA tradition.
“It’s a great group of guys that has fun every week - win or lose,” he said.
The franchise is among the most successful in the history of Edina Slowpitch Softball. Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA won the Thursday Night League title five times before switching to Monday Night’s six years ago. Still seeking their first Monday title, this group of enthusiastic players, has a Monday Night trophy in its sights, but still has to deal with perennial powers Caddyswag Radio and The Hilltop Restaurant. There will be no playoffs this year, so whichever team does the best during the regular season will be the champion.
Showdown Game
Speaking of Caddyswag and The Hilltop, they played for the first time this season on Monday, the 13th, with Caddyswag winning 19-12.
Six runs in the top of the seventh inning gave Caddyswag an insurmountable 19-8 lead. The key blow in that inning was a three-run homer by Bill Bausman.
Jared Gangelhoff and Jake Krey hit home runs for The Hilltop, but pitcher Patrick McGovern of Caddyswag called on his usual trickery to keep Hilltop’s “Lumber Company” from scoring big in any inning.
Caddyswag has had more than its share of big innings early in the season. Captain Ben Fossey’s club scored 27 runs in the top of the first inning to swamp Kekambas in Week 1.
Split Results
Kekambas and the Zim Reapers played an unusual doubleheader on the 13th.
After losing the first game to the Reapers 13-0, Kekambas came back to win the nightcap 17-2.
Web Gems
The defensive player of the week in Monday Night Softball is third baseman Thor Josefson of The Hilltop. He made four spectacular plays in his team’s 19-12 loss to Caddyswag Radio, including a double play after catching a liner that nearly tore the webbing out of his glove. During the winter, Josefson coaches boys hockey at Chaska High School.
Other Web Gems from that same contest were diving catches from Hilltop’s left fielder Jared Gangelhoff and Caddyswag’s right fielder Taylor Nelson.
Caddyswag’s third baseman Matt Alford made a slick double play after short-hopping a ground ball. Second baseman Jason “Turbo” Sirek worked his glove magic to make several outstanding plays.
Left-center field Stephen Couillard made the throw of the night - a bullet from the outfield fence that arrived knee-high at second base.
