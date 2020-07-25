Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.