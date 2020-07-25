BY MIKE HANKS
A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman and her 17-year-old son have been charged in connection with the death of a Minneapolis woman whose body was found by a Bloomington hotel housekeeper.
Dequan Smith, 17, of St. Paul was charged by juvenile petition with second-degree murder and prohibited person in possession of a firearm in the death of Jennifer Swaggert, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. His mother Trimeanna Williams, 39, of Minneapolis was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of aiding Smith after the fact.
Swaggert, 39, was found dead in a hotel room at La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., on July 12. A housekeeper found Swaggert lying on the floor, fled the room and called 911. Officers responding to the call found Swaggert unresponsive and determined that resuscitation efforts would not be helpful. Swaggert had blood on her face, and there was blood on the wall and blankets in the room. An autopsy determined that she died due to a single gunshot to the face, according to the criminal complaint.
The room had been rented by an adult male from July 9-12. Left behind were numerous empty and partially full alcohol bottles and many personal items, including an iPhone, a tablet, clothing, numerous bags containing personal effects and a Taser, the complaint noted.
Williams called the hotel on July 13, asking if she could retrieve personal property she had left behind. The room number she cited was the same room where Swaggert’s body was found. Following the call, a hotel manager called the police, and investigators spoke with Williams. She said she is homeless, and that the adult male had rented the room for her and her children, according to the complaint.
Williams provided differing accounts of the events that transpired in the hotel room, and claimed that Swaggert was a friend of five years. She said she was in the hotel room the night of July 11 with several juveniles, including her sons: Smith, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old. Also present were three friends of Smith. Williams and Swaggert were the only adults in the room that night. The occupants were confirmed by Williams’ 12-year-old son, the complaint said.
Williams said that she and others had consumed alcohol and used methamphetamines and ecstasy in the hotel room that night. Her 12-year-old son told investigators that there was a handgun in the room, which his mother had shot in the air outside of the hotel earlier that day. The boy also said that the gun was used by Smith that night, following a fight between Smith and Swaggert, a fight his mother broke up, according to the complaint.
Everyone was sitting down when Smith took the gun and pointed it at Swaggert, who asked him if he was going to shoot her. Williams told her son not to shoot Swaggert, but he allegedly fired the gun once. Swaggert fell to her knees and backward onto the floor. The 12-year-old child had turned his head, but looked to see Swaggert lying on the floor. He said he knew she was dead because he saw blood on the wall. Williams then told the juveniles that they had to go. They went to a nearby gas station and used a rideshare company for a ride to south Minneapolis, the complaint explained.
A 16-year-old friend of Smith said that she went to the hotel with him and two other friends during the afternoon of July 11, where they were drinking and smoking. She also witnessed Williams firing the gun in the hotel’s parking lot, the complaint noted.
The 16-year-old girl said that Williams and Swaggert were arguing about paying for a storage unit, at which point Smith intervened, eventually shooting Swaggert, the complaint added.
After leaving Bloomington, the group ended up at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis, according to the 16-year-old girl, where Smith fired the gun into the air twice more before throwing the gun into Powderhorn Lake. At that point Williams told Smith and his friends to “get their story straight,” the complaint explained.
Following her arrest, Williams told investigators that she invited Smith to the hotel, and that he brought the handgun to the hotel. Williams acknowledged firing the gun in the parking lot, and said that Smith picked up the gun repeatedly as she asked Swaggert for money to pay for a storage unit. Williams said she told Smith repeatedly to put the gun down and not to shoot Swaggert, and that she was shocked and scared after he shot Swaggert in the head, according to the complaint.
Interviews with an employee of the gas station and a check of rideshare records confirmed the group fled the hotel during the early morning hours of July 12 and went to Minneapolis, the complaint noted.
The investigation determined that Williams owed approximately $270 in rent for a storage unit. On the morning of July 11, Swaggert spoke with a manager of the facility. She said she would pay Williams’ overdue bill, but eventually changed her mind and left without paying the bill, the complaint explained.
Smith was convicted in North Dakota earlier this year of a felony drug crime and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, which has filed a motion to have Smith certified as an adult.
