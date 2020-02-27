Minnesota's party caucus nights no longer feature the presidential preference poll, but the DFL and GOP still held meetings Feb. 25 to organize some of the lower-profile aspects of grassroots politics.
The DFL caucuses in Senate District 49 brought 310 people to the Valley View Middle School site in Edina and 111 to the Olson Middle School site in Bloomington, according to District DFL Chair Eileen McAwley. That total is down from the 1,000 DFL caucus-goers who attended two years ago.
This year's turnout “exceeded my expectations, but it was lower than the expectations of some others,” McAwley said. Some in the party, she noted, expected turnout to be about 80% of the the 2018 numbers, but turnout that year was driven by an open seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives that brought out people seeking to become delegates in that nomination process.
At the Senate District 49 GOP caucus, 203 people were in attendance between two sites, South View Middle School in Edina and Jefferson High School in Bloomington, according to District Co-Chair Joel Quinnell. That attendance figure, Quinnell said, is “not where we wanted it to be,” even if there was some grassroots accomplishment in finding “a lot of new activists that are going to beat the bushes for more people.”
With the Senate District 49 GOP convention set for March 21, the party is still vetting candidates for the three state legislative seats on the ballot in the district this year, Quinnell said. All three of those seats are occupied by Democrats.
Reflecting on the effectiveness of caucuses, McAwley advocated for doing away with the gatherings entirely, even if the most high-profile portion of the caucuses, the presidential poll, is now part of a primary employing traditional ballot voting.
“I think it's hard for people to carve out time to come and caucus. I think it can disenfranchise people,” she said.
Removing the presidential nomination aspect from Minnesota caucuses has reduced their impact, but the events can still serve as meetings to select delegates and give attendees a chance to propose resolutions for the party's platform. For the DFL in Senate District 49, the most popular resolutions were for the implementation of a ranked choice voting system and “sensible gun laws,” according to McAwley.
Quinnell said the proposed resolutions on the GOP side would be examined at a later meeting, so it was unclear what positions had gained the most favor.
But anyway, the party business of a caucus can also be accomplished through other means, McAwley believes. “Other states do it,” she observed, “so it's doable.”
