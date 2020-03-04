When a group of leaders in the health care field gathered to discuss an Edina Chamber of Commerce project focusing on the city’s prominent medical industry, they said that vision wasn’t enough.
The result was the Green Umbrella Program, a holistic approach to wellness that represents a departure from the projects that have long typified the focus of chambers of commerce
“When we went into this it was designed as a medical destination project,” Edina Chamber President Lori Syverson told the Edina City Council last month while unveiling the initiative.
Of the 15 leaders who initially met with Syverson to discuss what would become Green Umbrella, 13 lived in Edina. As Syverson detailed, the crux of their recommendation was this: “They have much more at stake than driving revenue to their business. They want this to drive the economic wheel of this community, and they wanted it to be about people coming to Edina.”
They hope this goal will be accomplished with the help of several prongs, including an “accelerator” program for health and wellness-focused start-up business, a youth-focused educational initiative and an online portal meant to make Edina’s health-centric resources more accessible. It’s all part of a program that represents an acnowledgement that thriving businesses need flourishing communities.
It was about seven years ago when the Edina Chamber turned away from business advocacy from the standpoint of pure policy and toward the community-centered approach outlined in Green Umbrella. “We were hearing rumblings within our membership that they were starting to look for something a little different,” Syverson said in an interview with the Sun Current.
Chamber members appreciated the efforts made by the organization to help grow their businesses, she said.
“But at the same time, they wanted to be a part of something bigger,” she added. “They wanted to be a part of the community and have an impact on the community where their businesses are located.”
According to Syverson, the divisive political atmosphere that has swept the country influenced the clamor for change, as members hoped a prevailing sense of harmony could at least win out at the local level.
As for rancorous politics, “they don’t necessarily want to deal with that at the Chamber level, and they feel that the local Chamber, the Edina Chamber of Commerce, could be an agent of positive change locally,” Syverson explained.
Two institutions with local branches, Microsoft and Minnesota State University, have signed on to aid in that mission.
Edina is home to one of Microsoft’s 14 Technology Centers spread across the U.S. “We’re a community resource targeted to support our enterprise customer and community organizations we serve,” said Doug Splinter, director of the center.
The Microsoft Technology Center will help facilitate Green Umbrella’s start-up accelerator component.
Start-ups are an engine for job growth, and that’s part of a thriving business ecosystem, Splinter observed.
“One of our mandates it to try to positively impact the economy around these technology centers,” he said. “Incubating start-ups within the regions that we live is just smart business.”
Building a qualified workforce
There’s also an educational aspect to the local Microsoft outpost, which pursues STEM-focused work in addition to its partnerships with businesses. “We’re a really showy place trying to get kids interested in STEM careers,” Splinter said.
That kind of community support, he continued, is part of “growing a diverse STEM candidate pool for the region.” After all, it’s in his company’s best interest to find people who are qualified to run it, he said.
Furthering the educational component of the new program, the Chamber is working with the Edina branch of Minnesota State University, Mankato, located at West 77th Street and France Avenue. Along with the university, the Chamber hopes to launch a program at Edina High School this fall that would expose young people to careers in the fields of health and well-being.
Also as part of Green Umbrella, MSU’s Edina location is hosting a series of classes taught by Richard Leider, who is known as a guru on the slippery question of the purpose of life. To Syverson, the classes address Green Umbrella’s grand question: “How can we teach a community of 50,000 people to find purpose in life? … There isn’t anyone that has found that magic formula in working with an entire community of people.”
The shift to the community mindset represented by Green Umbrella won praise from Councilmember Mike Fischer.
“This isn’t your father or mother’s Chamber. It’s sort of new thinking about what Chambers can do in communities, and I applaud you and your board for thinking outside the box in doing this,” Fischer said during the Feb. 4 council meeting.
Mayor Jim Hovland echoed the praise. “To have the Chamber now looking in a new direction from the traditional things that Chambers do to be on the cutting edge of something like a concept of wellness or well being is really remarkable, and I commend the Chamber board as well,” Hovland said before the council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution declaring Edina’s support for the program.
At that meeting, Syverson explained how the name Green Umbrella symbolizes its sweeping vision. “Green is our nod to Edina, although it also signifies growth and vitality and sustainability,” she said.
The umbrella is meant as a symbol of the program’s inclusivity. And that scope is far-reaching when all the health care and wellness-focused businesses in Edina are counted. According to the Chamber, the city is home to 832 such businesses, which range from clinics and a hospital to yoga studios and spas.
“It’s not just about physical health; it’s about that emotional, social, spiritual,” Syverson said.
The Green Umbrella Program, she admitted, “is very aggressive.” But she added, “It needed to be that way because this was the only way that we could make sure that it wasn’t just about driving revenue to the medical community.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.