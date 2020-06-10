The widow of a man who was shot and killed by police last September is suing the cities of Richfield and Edina, in addition to the officers involved in the incident.
Brian Quinones, a 30-year-old Richfield resident, was killed near the intersection of 77th Street and Portland Avenue in Richfield the night of Sept. 7 after a pursuit that originated in Edina. Ashley Quinones filed the civil lawsuit in United States District Court June 8.
The suit claims Quinones’ death was caused by “excessive and unreasonable force” on the part of the officers and a lack of training provided by their employers. In the complaint against the defendants, the suit deems the incident a “catastrophe in Richfield due to law enforcement incompetence.”
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in February declined to file charges against the officers, who had all been back on duty by the end of October following administrative leave. In a video of the incident recorded by a police dash camera, an officer can be heard yelling, “Drop the knife” as Quinones appears to be walking away from the officer. But he abruptly moves toward the officer as other police arrive on the scene and gunfire rings out.
The footage shows Quinones clutching his abdomen after an initial round of gunfire before going to the ground following additional shots. Quinones was struck seven times.
The lawsuit, which seeks damages of $50 million, contends that law enforcement unduly escalated the crisis due to errant communication with one another and a failure to follow departmental policy.
One of the escalating factors, the suit claims, is that Edina dispatch wrongfully conveyed that the owner of the vehicle Quinones was driving, his wife Ashley Quinones, had a felony warrant. Edina Race and Equity Coordinator Heidi Lee, who happened to be in the vehicle that pursued Brian Quinones while taking part in a ride-along, verified the transcript regarding the communication about the felony warrant, according to the suit.
16 seconds
The plaintiff alleges that 16 seconds of escalation proceeded the shooting. Officer Nicholas Pedersen, who had commenced the chase, exited his vehicle with his gun drawn without provocation, the suit argues. The plaintiff adds that Pedersen failed to take the appropriate cover as prescribed for a felony stop in accordance with Edina Police policies and Minnesota law enforcement standards.
Regarding Quinones, the complaint adds, “Brian exited his vehicle, terrified and scared of the armed and visibly disturbed Defendant Pedersen, and created distance between himself and Defendant Pedersen.”
But as Richfield Police Officer Dylan Schultz arrived on the scene, Quinones abruptly moved toward Pedersen, who fired at Quinones three times, according to an account compiled by the county attorney’s office.
By then, Richfield Police Officers Macabe Stariha and Joseph Carroll, plus Edina Police Officer Benjamin Wenande, had arrived at the scene. At that point, Schultz discharged his Taser at Quinones but “Quinones turned, pointed his blade at Officer Schultz and ran at him, screaming ‘Kill me, kill me!’” states a written description of events from the county attorney’s office.
At that point, Stariha fired five shots at Quinones, the account adds. Carroll then shot once, and Stariha fired three additional shots. Wenande, the last to arrive, fired a single shot at Quinones, according to the county attorney’s description of the events explaining the decision to not file charges. That document, along with links to investigative reports and video footage of the incident, can be found at tinyurl.com/yc53yjae.
A copy of the complaint attached to Ashley Quinones’ lawsuit can be found at tinyurl.com/ycmmkn6n.
A preventable tragedy?
In a dash camera recording, Pedersen, before firing at Quinones, can be initially heard shouting that the man had a gun before immediately correcting that the object in his hands was in fact a knife. The suit contends this was not a strong and clear correction and that it contributed to the escalation as Schultz arrived and rushed toward Quinones.
The suit also argues that there were multiple non-lethal alternatives that were not deployed, including chemical irritant and verbal persuasion.
The plaintiff claims that, despite police saying the pursuit began when Quinones turned against a red light while speeding, he was lawfully operating the vehicle while the pursuit began at 77th Street and Normandale Frontage Road in Edina. Footage from the dash camera in Pedersen’s cruiser does not show a traffic violation immediately preceding the pursuit, but because of the way the squad car was positioned, Quinones’ right-hand turn from the frontage road onto 77th Street would have been out of the dash camera’s frame.
Pedersen can be heard on tape explaining to Lee that he was following Quinones because he ran a red light.
Postmortem, Quinones was found not to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. His family said, however, he had been expressing suicidal thoughts prior to the tragedy. He streamed the chase on Facebook Live.
The suit described Quinones as “a hard-working and law-abiding citizen” who moved to the United States from Puerto Rico when he was about 20. He and his wife, “who loved each other deeply,” were high school sweethearts, the suit adds.
Quinones is described in the suit as a barber, visual artist and musician. As a rapper, he went by the name Blessed the MC. He was also a longtime employee of General Mills, where he was in discussions to be promoted to management at the time of his death, the suit details.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Shortly after it was posted, this article was corrected to accurately reflect which court the case was filed in. The case was filed in United States District Court, not Hennepin County Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.