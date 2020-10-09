First-term County Commissioner Debbie Goettel faces a challenge from Boni Njenga for the District 5 Hennepin County Board seat in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election. District 5 includes the cities of Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Richfield.
The candidates were asked to provide biographical information and answer two questions. Their answers were edited for length and clarity.
Debbie Goettel
Address: Richfield
Education: BSCE U of MN Twin Cities, Graduate studies U of MN & Harvard
Occupation: Hennepin County Commissioner
Community Involvement: Richfield Foundation, Optimist Club, Hennepin History Museum, I-35W Solutions, 494 Corridor Commission, Transportation Advisory Board, Child Well Being, South West Light Rail Oversight Committee, Liaison County Libraries
Contact Information: DGoettel@comcast.net
What adjustments, if any, should be made to the county’s public safety budget?
The public safety budget is not the same thing as the County Sheriffs’ budget. The county Public Safety Department’s budget encompasses Public Safety Administration, Emergency Management, Public Safety Information Technology, Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee and Adult Representation Services.
Public Safety has been coordinating services with the county Human Service department for embedded social workers in communities to better address mental health and addiction among residents. This is a shared expense on the budget. On the technology side, Public Safety is looking to share appropriate data on mental health and addiction services to communities. This will facilitate better outcomes when residents are interacting with local public safety officers. This has little impact on the budget. Regarding parole, we are significantly reviewing conditions and the length of time supervision is needed for rehabilitation. Ideally moving away from excessive supervision if it is not warranted. This review is absorbed into current county staff time, reducing costs. Public safety has been moving toward a human services model for many years. Due to current economic conditions, the department will look for assistance from the state and federal governments and the nonprofit community to help further this great work.
What is your vision for the future of light rail in the region?
Light rail has a promising future. Southwest Light Rail just received a full funding grant agreement from the federal government, slated to be online in 2023. The next important line is the Bottineau Line that connects the northwestern suburbs to downtown and the other light rail lines. This next line is important because it connects our diverse communities to the greater metro and great jobs. Many businesses, chambers of commerce and residents are supportive of light rail as part of a comprehensive transportation strategy. The county is committed to a comprehensive transportation plan that includes, road, bridges, bus rapid transit and light rail.
Boni Njenga
Address: Bloomington
Education: University - master’s in public administration
Occupation: Policy consultant
Community involvement: Community leader, an advocate against wasteful spending in government; co-chair, Hennepin County District 5 Forum for ISAIAH; and a community leader - isaiahmn.org/onebody/
Contact information: 763-957-9247
What adjustments, if any, should be made to the county’s public safety budget?
Introducing an evidence-based policy approach on Hennepin County’s public safety budget, to reduce wasteful spending, expand innovative programs like the current Lights On program by Sheriff David Hutchison and strengthen accountability by collecting and reporting data for better results.
In addition, request Hutchison to increase de-escalation tactics training, because we shouldn’t wait for undisclosed lawsuit settlements, when we can save taxpayers coffers and lives by being ahead of the curve.
Lastly, law enforcement officers risk their lives as part of their jobs every day, which heightens the stress level and higher risks such as high blood pressure and insomnia. We need new innovative training and strategies so that our deputies are supported and have enough resources to combat stress.
What is your vision for the future of light rail in the region?
Light rail that is well-designed and well-thought-out is good for environment, creates jobs and accessibility for all of us around the metro area. However, we need to listen and include our residents especially when we are destroying natural environments and sacred lands. Southwest LRT was delayed for more than five years because county commissioners wouldn’t stop and listen to common-sense arguments.
When it comes to funding, I would request and apply for more federal funding and grants through the Federal Transit Administration Capital Investment Grants program to not burden the Hennepin County residents by raising taxes.
