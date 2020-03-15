More than 14,000 sets of information related to organics recycling need to be assembled by April, and the city of Edina is looking for residents to help.
To introduce the citywide organics recycling program to residents, volunteers are needed to assemble welcome kits that will delivered with the recycling carts. The carts are to be rolled out in April.
Kits will be assembled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the Edina City Hall Council Chambers, 4801 W. 50th St.
Volunteers can sign up for shifts online at bit.ly/BagAssemblySignUp or by calling Organics Recycling Coordinator Twila Singh at 952-826-1657. Shifts are broken into one-hour increments. Volunteers can sign up for as many shifts as they’d like. Groups are also welcome to volunteer for this project.
For more information about the organics program, visit EdinaMN.gov/Organics.
