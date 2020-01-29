Hit-and-run Edina - black chevrolet

According to Edina Police, this Chevrolet Malibu was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of France Avenue and Halifax Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. Police say the vehicle traveled to the right of a school bus at the intersection, striking a student who was boarding the bus. (Photo via Edina Police Facebook)

Authorities have located the vehicle that struck an Edina High School student in a Jan. 23 hit-and-run, police announced Jan. 28.

Police had been searching for the black Chevrolet Malibu since Jan. 23, when it struck a student who was boarding a school bus at France Avenue and Halifax Avenue that morning. Thanks to multiple tips, the vehicle from the incident was located in Mankato, according to Edina Police.

No arrests have been made as the investigation into the case continues.

The student, hit by the vehicle as it travelled to the right of the bus in the shoulder of the road, was transported to an area hospital and released the same day with no major injuries, the school district announced in a note to parents.

According to Edina Police, the department received more than 25 tips leading to the discovery of the vehicle, which is now in possession of Edina authorities.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments