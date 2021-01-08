Valley View Middle School’s south gym has been renamed the Mary Manderfeld Gymnasium in honor of an Edina Public Schools administrator for her efforts in championing equity work.
The renaming, which was prompted by Manderfeld’s retiring, was approved by the Edina School Board Dec. 14. Manderfeld, who has been the district’s director of enrollment, school improvement and equity for more than a decade, is described by colleagues as prioritizing and leading much-needed changes in the district, especially in racial equity work.
“I was delighted that at no step did I have to convince anybody. I was all ready to make my sales (pitch), do my research. And I think the only person who needed convincing was Mary,” said Steven Cullison, an Edina High School economics teacher and alum, who also requested the district change the name of the gym.
Cullison – along with a group that included Valley View administrators, Superintendent John Schultz, Assistant Superintendent Randy Smasal and EHS Activities Director Troy Stein – were part of a committee that reviewed the renaming request. The committee had unanimously supported the idea, bringing it to the Edina School Board, where they also unanimously approved it.
During her time in district administration, Manderfeld led racial equity training. Cullison, who often worked with Manderfeld and others as part of a cohort to provide racial equity training to staff, said she has been involved in all initiatives to help improve the district in this equity work.
As a former student of Edina Public Schools, Cullison said he’s seen the changes the district has undergone throughout the years, like making the school more welcoming, implementing equity teams at different schools and facilitating platforms for those who often don’t have a voice. But he also acknowledged that the district’s work in these areas is not done.
“I attribute a lot of the progress to Mary,” Cullison said.
Blanca Diaz de Leon, the district’s Latino cultural liaison, said Manderfeld’s position doesn’t necessarily always show tangible results, especially when the people she helps may not always have a voice in the community. But Manderfeld continued in her work despite this, Diaz de Leon said.
“Whatever the community sees is nothing compared with what she did for the community,” Diaz de Leon proclaimed. “I always knew that she was there to do whatever is needed to support the community.”
When she heard the gym would likely be named in her honor, Manderfeld said it was a “total shock” and “unexpected.”
She added, “The biggest thing is really the gift I received by being able to work for Edina Schools for 33 years ... I feel very grateful and blessed to (have been) an employee of that amazing district.”
This year, Manderfeld also co-led a district effort to provide meals to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to her role in district administration, Manderfeld has served in a variety of positions in the district over 33 years. She had been a Valley View Middle School physical education teacher, an assistant athletic director, assistant principal and interim principal at the high school and assistant director of administrative services. She was also the head coach of the girl’s basketball team for five years.
Choosing to rename a gym after Manderfeld was more than just a reference to her time as a physical education teacher there, but also because she had played on the University of Minnesota’s Women’s Basketball Team from 1979-81. She is a member of the Gopher Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
Other roles by Manderfeld in the community include having sat on the board of Edina Give and Go and a principal officer for the Minneapolis Athena Awards for female athletes.
Cullison said his request to name the facility came from the idea that this would have a lasting impact. “Most of our facilities aren’t named after people, but some are and those that (are), have the same names for decades,” he said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.