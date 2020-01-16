A road experiment conducted near Cornelia Elementary School late last summer only made traffic behavior worse, according to data presented to the Edina City Council Jan. 7.
The city installed temporary curb extensions on West 72nd Street at Cornelia Drive and Oaklawn Avenue after area residents complained of speeding and poor stop sign compliance along the stretch, which is immediately south of the school.
The layout change created curb bump-outs that reduced the road width from 30 feet to 20 feet, the narrowest width that could be attained without impacting emergency vehicle access, Transportation Planner Andrew Scipioni told the council. The rationale, he explained, was that the narrower roadway would create a shorter crossing distance for pedestrians while compelling traffic to slow.
For two weeks, the new layout was marked with paint; then, for another two weeks, it was marked by vertical delineators. But after collecting traffic data at the intersection and surveying residents, city staff found little reason to make the curb extensions permanent.
Not only did online and in-person surveys show “a significant lack of support” for the change, the trial run found stop sign compliance to decrease with the curb bump-outs in place, Scipioni noted.
“We saw a significant decrease in the number of full stops,” he said.
Before the trial, stop sign compliance at 72nd Street and Cornelia Drive was recorded at 70%. Compliance dropped to 40% with the new paint in place, and declined to 25% with the vertical delineators, the study showed.
Scipioni suggested the change to the intersections may have drawn drivers’ attention away from the stop signs.
“The delineators may have caused some confusion among drivers and some distraction,” he said.
At 72nd Street and Oaklawn Avenue, there was no baseline data for stop sign compliance, but no change was measured between the period when only the new pavement markings were present and the time when the vertical delineators were in place.
Traffic did not slow either, but the study found speed not to be a concern at the intersection anyway.
“Across the board, we saw no significant reduction in vehicle speeds,” Scipioni said, noting the vast majority of vehicles were recorded as traveling under the 30 mile-per-hour speed limit both before and after the study.
Still, the temporary layout wasn’t completely for naught. “The results showed some positive impact for pedestrians and cyclists,” Scipioni said, “but generally reflected more negative impact on motorists.”
People were particularly concerned about large vehicles being able to safely navigate the intersection, he noted. That was also the Edina School District’s concern, considering its school buses.
Adding up the results of the study, the council followed the recommendation of city staff in unanimously voting not to install permanent curb extensions.
