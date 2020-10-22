The area of 50th & France will see the opening of three new local, women-owned retailers over the next couple months.
Flirt Boutique, Stranger & Co. and SIX for Good will open this month and next month in the new Nolan Mains mixed-use development, which was completed in 2019. The three new stores join several others that have recently moved into the area over the past year.
The owners of the three new shops say the up-and-coming community of retailers was a main appeal for the location.
“I’m really excited about the other folks that are opening up there too, it’s really a community that I wanted to be a part of,” said Maura Doyle, owner of Stranger & Co. “It felt like an opportunity that was too good to pass up. So I decided to take the plunge.”
Stranger & Co., originally an online-only business, will be opening its first brick-and-mortar store in the development. It sells modern home goods, accessories and beauty products. The online store first launched online in December 2019.
Flirt Boutique, a lingerie boutique that first opened in St. Paul in 2008, will be opening later this month in Edina. Jessica Gerard, who owned an antique shop before launching Flirt, said the store is meant to be fashion-forward and make women feel good about themselves.
SIX for Good, which first opened a store at Rosedale Mall last year, is a collection of six different businesses in one. The brands include Urban Undercover, Essence One, Towel Topper, Hagen and Oats, Thumbs Cookies, and Baubles and Bobbies. Together, the retailers’ goods range from accessories to home decor to essential oils.
The new retailers will be located in the commercial space of Nolan Mains, developed by Buhl Investors and Saturday Properties. It was the first major development at 50th & France in over a decade, according to the development’s website.
Impact of COVID-19
With many small businesses struggling through the past several months, these retailers also saw their share of difficulty. But now, opening at a new location has provided more opportunity to excel, the owners say.
Stranger & Co. wasn’t open too long before the pandemic hit earlier this year. Though the store was just online, Doyle said it was not what she expected for her first months.
“For any sort of business owner, it was a pretty difficult time, especially as a very new business. ... There was definitely an element of panic there,” she said.
She added, “Things have started to pick up again. ... There’s been more of a shift towards people really trying to consciously shop small.”
Sairey Gernes, owner of Urban Undercover and Towel Topper at SIX for Good, said though foot traffic has decreased generally, she has also noticed people are still willing to support their business. The store’s six-women team worked together to stay afloat.
“We are lucky that we have each other, that we share the struggle and some of the costs and all those things that made it easy for us to kind of stick together,” said SIX for Good’s Nikki Hollerich of Hagen & Oats.
For Flirt, Gerard said when businesses had to close in order to curb the spread of the virus, she began offering a virtual trunk show where customers could order new items online. Now that stores are open again, Gerard said she’s excited to embrace this new change for her shop.
“It’ll be really fun to be around other clothing stores and stores like me, and somewhere where people are just like, ‘We’re going to 50th and France to have lunch and go shopping.’”
Stranger & Co.’s Doyle said she’s looking forward to being a part of the community at 50th & France. “That was definitely a big draw for me,” she said.
Gernes at SIX for Good said the new space will offer the store a whole new audience of patrons – and fellow business owners.
“We like collaborating and working with other people and being part of the community. So we thought this was a great way to do that,” she said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
