The Reserve’s new Edina location in Pentagon Village is now open.
The Reserve is a locally owned and women-run coworking space. The location features 38 private offices, floor-to-ceiling windows, upscale amenities, free parking with electric car charging stalls, and a spacious floor plan with semi-private workstations and meeting rooms for collaboration and podcasting. It offers local professionals and business owners a workspace option in the southwest suburbs minutes from Highway 100 and I-494 and the Southdale business district on France Avenue.
“We are thrilled to have The Reserve joining us at Pentagon Village and the project team is very happy that the renovations made to the existing building along West 77th Street worked out so well,” said Jay Scott of Solomon Real Estate Group.
The Reserve’s COO Mary Bartlett said the site was perfect for their expanded location due to its spot in a first-ring Minneapolis suburb and its close proximity to France Avenue amenities and local neighborhoods.
“We are proud to have been a part of the growth story for local start-ups in Edina for the past seven years and we are thrilled to open our doors to our expanded Edina location,” she said.
The Reserve has other locations in Roseville and Woodbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.