The Reserve

The Reserve, a coworking space, allows local professionals to have a “third workspace” away from home or the office. (Submitted photo)

The Reserve’s new Edina location in Pentagon Village is now open.

The Reserve is a locally owned and women-run coworking space. The location features 38 private offices, floor-to-ceiling windows, upscale amenities, free parking with electric car charging stalls, and a spacious floor plan with semi-private workstations and meeting rooms for collaboration and podcasting. It offers local professionals and business owners a workspace option in the southwest suburbs minutes from Highway 100 and I-494 and the Southdale business district on France Avenue.

“We are thrilled to have The Reserve joining us at Pentagon Village and the project team is very happy that the renovations made to the existing building along West 77th Street worked out so well,” said Jay Scott of Solomon Real Estate Group.

The Reserve’s COO Mary Bartlett said the site was perfect for their expanded location due to its spot in a first-ring Minneapolis suburb and its close proximity to France Avenue amenities and local neighborhoods.

“We are proud to have been a part of the growth story for local start-ups in Edina for the past seven years and we are thrilled to open our doors to our expanded Edina location,” she said.

The Reserve has other locations in Roseville and Woodbury.

