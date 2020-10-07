The Reserve, a coworking office space that launched its business in Edina seven years ago, is moving to a larger location in the city at a development currently under construction, Pentagon Village.
Known as a “third workspace,” The Reserve offers patrons a space apart from their home or office to get work done in a focused environment. Its new location would allow the space to provide for more than 400 members with updated amenities.
“We’ve really outgrown our current space,” said COO Mary Bartlett. “We needed a new, fresh space where we could really accommodate what (customers are) looking for.”
She added, “I couldn’t be happier to be in this kind of southwest-west suburb marketplace.”
The new location will have 38 private offices, floor-to-ceiling windows, free parking, amenities and semi-private workstations.
“It is a consortium between a bunch of kind of local entrepreneurs that wanted a professional, productive, energetic place for people to work but yet somewhere that was so close to home without having to go all the way downtown,” she said.
The Reserve has other locations in Woodbury, which is its headquarters, and in Roseville. At every location, the company provides furnished workspaces, podcasting technology, coffee, Wi-Fi and virtual office and receptionist services.
The Reserve was able to stay open during the pandemic because it was considered essential, Bartlett said. Mail is delivered there, including checks for small businesses.
“We were able to support our clients the whole time through this,” Bartlett said.
The company’s locations already had dividers between workstations and workspaces, and now, the shared workspace is also doing temperature checking when patrons first come in the door, Bartlett said.
Pentagon Village development
The new location will be housed in a development called Pentagon Village that has been under construction for a couple of years at Highway 100 and West 77th Street.
The project has the goal to turn a portion of the Pentagon Park office park into a mixed-use destination with offices, hotels, retail and restaurant space, and options for multifamily and medical office development. Developers include Solomon Real Estate Group and Hillcrest Development, LLP.
The developers recently asked the city for an amendment the project’s public-private agreement. The amendment would allow an extension of its construction deadlines, after the development team cited delays in large part due to the pandemic.
“We are thrilled to have The Reserve joining us at Pentagon Village, extending our relationship with this great group of entrepreneurs by adding this new Edina location to our successful location with them in Roseville,” Jay Scott, president of Solomon Real Estate Group, said in a press release.
The Reserve’s new location is set to open in January 2021.
“We’re bringing more of that (coworking office) space online for people that’s easy to access and close to home,” Bartlett said.
