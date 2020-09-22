The Nerdery, a digital business consultancy previously located in Bloomington, moved its Minnesota office to Edina last week.
The new spot, located at 7700 France Ave. S., offers convenient proximity to transportation, city amenities and The Nerdery’s clients, said CEO Adrian Slobin. The move comes after 12 years at the Bloomington location, which during normal times is the workplace for 164 employees.
“It was a growing, high energy, vibrant space ... really just sort of the Goldilocks of all of those variables that we were looking for,” Slobin said of the new location.
The new office features a rooftop deck, an entryway and reception area with modern tables and seating, a new coffee area and modular “innovation” spaces that can be reconfigured for better collaboration with clients.
“The client experience is just going to be fantastic,” said Jim Buck, The Nerdery’s vice president of technology enablement. “And you’re going to walk into our into our building and you are going to know we are a technology company. We’re all about innovation. We’re about creative thinking.”
In addition, the building’s owner, Frauenshuh, recently completed a renovation of its outdoor plaza, which includes bocce ball courts, a barbecue grill and seating areas.
While the company signed the lease for the new spot prior to COVID-19, many of its design aspects are staying. One main change, however, was adding more open space as opposed to closed-off rooms, Buck said.
But the pandemic has not impacted the timeline for construction much, Slobin said.
Much of the office’s old furniture was replaced with modern pieces and features, including sit-to-stand desks. In addition, the office went completely cloud-based, which helped with the transition to the new space, Buck said.
“So making sure we’re diligent about turning a page and writing a new chapter without, you know, forgetting the incredible work and the importance of the old space and the history that that building contains,” Slobin said.
Across all three of its offices – the others are located in Phoenix and Chicago – employees are working remotely for the time being, Slobin said.
“It’s for many reasons bittersweet, right? That, you know, we’re going to have this really great office space that’s going to sit largely occupied for ... months,” he said. “As soon as it’s safe to return to work, we will.”
Caitlin Anderson
