Several members of the Sun Current staff were honored during the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Competition.
The awards were handed out at the association’s annual convention, held Jan 27-28 at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park.
Sports editor John Sherman was inducted into the organization’s Half Century Club, recognizing 50 years of service to community journalism. Sherman, a graduate of Rosemount High School and Augsburg College, joined Sun Newspapers in 1972.
He is proud to be one of the first local editors to give equal coverage to girls sports. Five decades in, Sherman maintains an incredible work ethic, and has not slowed down or considered retirement. He continues to be a celebrated journalist, winning 11 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards in the last two years. Sherman covers sports at Edina, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Hopkins high schools.
“John is tireless in his coverage of local sports and he does it at the highest level. Week in and week out, our readers are treated to some of the best sports writing and photography in the state,” said Mandy Froemming, executive editor for Sun Newspapers. “Fifty years of award-winning work comes from the relationships he has built with coaches, athletes, families and fans who trust him with their stories.”
Sherman also won first place in sports photography and second place for portrait and personality photo for the Edina Sun Current, third place in sports photography for the Sun Sailor and second place for his sports reporting in the Minnetonka/Eden Prairie/Excelsior Sun Sailor.
Edina Sun Current community editor Caitlin Anderson was named the Dave Pyle New Journalist of the Year for weekly newspapers.
Anderson joined the Sun Current in August 2020 after graduating from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in professional journalism and a minor in political science. Along with working at the university’s newspaper, the Minnesota Daily, she also completed internships at the Pioneer Press, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and the Star Tribune.
“Caitlin has adroitly covered a vast breadth of topics, whether it’s the vibrant local restaurant scene, vaccine roll-outs or the city’s fraught history of race relations,” Andrew Wig, managing editor for the Sun Current, wrote in a letter of recommending Anderson for the award. “In an age when reporters are asked to do a lot of everything, this kind of versatility is critical. Caitlin is off to a promising start in an industry that is lucky to have her.”
Anderson also was awarded first place for best social issues stories for her coverage of Edina’s work to renounce racial covenants, second place for a feature photo taken at Centennial Lakes Park and third place in the best business story category for her reporting on a refugee-focused fashion company started by Edina graduate Mohamed Malim.
Raymond Rivard, of the Bloomington/Richfield Sun Current, was awarded first place for his human interest feature story recounting a life-or-death situation faced by former Richfield Fire Chief Wayne Kewitsch.
Sports editor Jason Olson took first place in the sports story category for his piece on beloved Richfield hockey coach Jake McCoy, as well third place for sports reporting for the Bloomington/Richfield Sun Current. Olson covers sports in Bloomington, Richfield and St. Louis Park.
