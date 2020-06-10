I’m a lucky person of many privileges. One of those comes from my role as a member of the media.
I used that privilege to go out in Edina after curfew during the historic unrest that was unfolding in Minneapolis and St. Paul late last month. Seeing that there had been small demonstrations popping up in the suburbs, I didn’t know what to expect as I headed out with my Nikon the night of May 29. But as it turned out, Edina was sleepier than even the height of this spring’s stay-at-home orders. At 50th & France, there was the occasional vehicle passing through, and I saw two pairs of pedestrians in the surrounding area, but that was it, aside from the police cruisers that had intensified their patrols.
Parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul were burning as the residents of Edina holed up, watching WCCO’s Mike Max or the Unicorn Riot web stream cover the tension in the streets just a few miles away. The fear was real; no one knew what would come next. Would the agents of chaos exhaust their urban targets and turn their eyes toward fresh pastures? Would they decide the affluent white suburbs are actually the places that should burn? Would they come to eat the rich, as chatter on social media and some ominous graffiti suggested? None of this came to pass, but local law enforcement stood on guard just in case.
A few Edina City Council members used their most recent meeting as a forum to comment on the unrest elsewhere and the peaceful protests that materialized in their city last week. Among them was Mike Fischer, who noted one protest sign that especially stood out to him. It displayed the phrase, “White Silence Equals Violence,” which has recently become a popular reminder that racist injustice is made possible when white people allow it. And what we have allowed is indefensible.
From the video of George Floyd’s killing and his autopsy, which ruled his death a homicide, we know he wouldn’t have died had police handled the situation humanely. And from history, we know Floyd’s death was not an aberration. It came at the hands of an institution that has roots in a racist social order in the first place. After all, the first formalized police in America were slave patrols, and there’s no shortage of documented racism in the more recent history of modern police forces.
In 2017, an exhaustive project called MPD150 resulted in a report on the history of the Minneapolis Police Department that covers all of this. Having gained renewed attention following the killing of Floyd, the document is a gripping read and you can find it at MPD150.com.
Of course, politicians have seized upon the unrest that followed Floyd’s killing as an opportunity to shore up their base and rally new supporters. One example of this was Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka demanding an apology from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz over their handling of the strife.
“Where’s the apology to the moms out in the suburbs scared to death about what’s happening all around them and seeing the glowing fire in Minneapolis-St. Paul?” Gazelka said at the Capitol June 5. Sure enough, the hashtag #IamASuburbanMom trended in backlash to his comment. It turns out there are a lot of suburban moms who empathize with the institutional objections undergirding the unrest. These moms realized that the fear they tasted for a few days is a constant reality for others.
One of those fears is a fear of police, and if you don’t believe that, then you’re not listening to black people, or you choose not to believe what you hear. And if you think historic racial injustice isn’t the reason people find themselves living in poor, heavily patrolled neighborhoods, part of the class that is to be controlled, then there is only one other explanation – that they are living under those conditions because it’s their nature. We have a word for that belief.
People talk about privilege like it’s a bad thing, that it means you don’t deserve what you have. But whether you gained your status by being born into it or through sheer force of will, privilege always comes with responsibility, because with the privileged lie the resources. And the reality is, if you live in a place like Edina, the people who make policy will listen to you. You are part of a coveted voting bloc. That is a privilege you have.
I don’t live in Edina. I don’t live in a swing district. My privilege is that I have a platform to publish this column and the time to write it, plus energy to spare to take other small actions as part of a growing chorus calling for change, a legion that is finally refusing to look away.
“White Silence Equals Violence” got to me. It appears that it’s gotten to many people in Edina, too. Something has clicked. It’s not too late to be on the right side of history.
