A trial date has been set for a lawsuit alleging an illegal strip search at an Edina elementary school.
But first, the two sides plan to take part in a mediation session Friday, May 15, in an attempt to resolve the suit before the Dec. 28 trial date arrives, according to the plaintiff’s attorney, Marshall Tanick.
The suit alleges that during the 2017-18 school year, staff at Countryside Elementary subjected a second-grader to an unwarranted search of his rectal area in an attempt to determine whether he defecated on a bathroom floor. The district is still limiting its comments on the matter to a statement it issued at the time the suit was filed, August 2019, declaring that it “vehemently denies the allegations in this lawsuit and will defend itself from these inaccurate and misleading claims.”
The Edina School Board met April 30 for a closed session to discuss the suit and hear analysis from the district’s attorney.
While the court proceedings continue, a judge has already made a determination regarding one of the claims in the case. Citing data practice law, the plaintiff sought to gain access to a redacted portion of a district report that was compiled on the allegations.
However, in a decision issued April 22, Judge Mary R. Vasaly granted the defendant’s motion for summary judgment on the matter, rejecting the claim that the alleged victim’s parents should have access to the full report.
The district had hired an attorney to investigate the alleged incident and compile a report on the matter. The report was released to the plaintiff, but its short “conclusion” section was blacked out.
Vasaly upheld the district’s claim that the data could be legally withheld due to attorney-client privilege, determining the district’s interaction with the attorney constituted legal advice.
“If it were otherwise, a government entity would have no right to protect privileged communications with its attorney and could no longer consult confidentially with its attorney on any matter,” the judge wrote in a memo explaining the decision.
Obtaining the conclusion of the report was the top priority of the lawsuit, according to Tanick.
While the plaintiff is seeking monetary damages, “this case is not about the money,” Tanick said shortly after the lawsuit was filed last year. “We’re mainly concerned about getting that report.”
With the claim over data practices thrown out, the lawsuit still makes five claims: assault, battery, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of mental and emotional distress, and negligent infliction of mental and emotional distress.
Tanick has supported the claim that the strip search was unwarranted by saying the student in question had not, in fact, committed the act that prompted alleged search. Tanick maintains that the district violated its own policy by conducting the search despite the absence of “imminent danger” or an “emergency health situation.”
A portion of the district’s statement from last year reads, “District staff acted to support this student, and it is unfortunate that this matter has progressed to this point based on significant misunderstandings of the District’s actions.”
The district moved to dismiss the case completely, but Vasaly denied that motion in January.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
