Improving learning outcomes is, in itself, a learning process.
That reality was recently exhibited in the Edina School District’s latest state-mandated World’s Best Workforce report, part of an effort to cultivate a well-educated labor pool in Minnesota and improve a persistent and well-documented achievement gap in the state.
“We have a lot of work to do, and we can’t do it fast enough,” Randy Smasal, director of teaching and learning for the district, told the Edina School Board last month. “We’ve seen some successes, but we need to replicate more of that success.”
The report outlines mixed results in Edina’s efforts to exceed goals regarding a spectrum of metrics, covering categories ranging from English language learners’ progress to the college readiness of all graduating seniors.
Related to both the achievement gap and graduation rates, the percent of English language learners graduating from Edina High School increased from 82.8% in the 2016-17 school year to 86.5% for 2017-18, according to the report, referencing a data set that lags by a year.
That outcome met the district’s goal of achieving a 3 percentage point increase in the category. Meanwhile, 97.6% of white students graduated in the 2018, a number that’s held relatively steady in recent years.
While Edina exceeded its most recent graduation goals for English language learners, the school district and the rest of the state still have much work to do in reaching growth targets for language proficiency for students, as measured by a national assessment known as ACCESS. Edina saw a 2
percentage point increase by that measure from 2018 to 2019, meaning 52.4% of the 828 students who took the ACCESS test met growth targets.
That’s still well above the state rate of 40.1% for 2019, which is down from 48.5% the year prior. The statewide goal for the rate of English learners exhibiting sufficient growth in that area is 85%.
As Edina tries to improve academic results for the lower-performing groups of students – including black or African-American, Hispanic or Latino, and students receiving free and reduced-price lunches – the district fell short of targets in MCA reading and math scores but exceeded its goal for improvement in the exams’ science scores. Edina’s target for MCA score improvement in each of those categories was 5 percentage points from 2018 to 2019.
Reading scores for the lower-performing groups increased by 2.9 percentage points for reading and 1.6 points for math, while their science scores jumped by 10.8 points.
Much credit for the science score improvement, which was observed in the district as a whole, has been given to a new biology grading framework that imparted real academic stakes on the MCA scores. New for 2019, biology students had the option of incorporating their MCA scores into their final class grade, Edina High School
biology teacher Eric Burfeind explained, glad to report that the improvement didn’t apply only to the lower-achieving groups. “The thing we are the most proud about is every single one of these groups saw increases in their scores,” Burfeind said.
‘All four’ categories of college readiness
As the focus on improving the performance of lower-performing groups continues, so does the monitoring of college readiness for all graduates. To measure this, World’s Best Workforce considers the percentage of students reaching benchmarks in all four categories of the ACT. While Edina has not yet met its goal of increasing its “all four” rate from 61% in 2016 to 70% in 2020, it did meet its short-term goal of improving by 2 percentage points in that category from 2018 to 2019. Although its own progress in the category has been up and down, the district is far-surpassing the state “all four” average, which stands at 30%.
Another metric for predicting college readiness, participation in advanced placement courses, has been a bright spot in the district. As far as administrators can tell from available data, the Edina School District has more AP students than ever.
According to the World’s Best Workforce report, the district had 1,267 AP students in 2019, eight more than the prior year as AP enrollment continues an overall upward trend. However, there was a slight dip in students scoring a 3 or higher – out of a possible 5 – on their AP exams. That figure decreased from 88% to 86% between 2018 and 2019.
Smasal outlined several actions the district is taking to improve the kinds of categories that the World’s Best Workforce report measures. Part of that litany is a University of St. Thomas partnership, called Grow Your Own, that aims to create pathways toward a more diverse teaching staff, an effort that includes student involvement.
Smasal also addressed changes to overall educational philosophy. “Traditionally in school systems, learning has been the variable, and time has been the constant,” he said.
The goal, he explained, is to flip that equation, making learning the constant while time allocation varies. That kind of approach emphasizes “flex” time during the day to allow for more targeted instruction as needed, Smasal explained.
Despite the sundry metrics involved in the World’s Best Workforce report, much of the district’s work is qualitative in nature, with a focus teacher-student relationships and cultural responsiveness.
“We know that building relationships with kids pulls them in, motivates them, gets them excited about learning,” Smasal said.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
