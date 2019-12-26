The cost of road reconstruction projects in Edina appears to have outstripped residents’ tolerance for the assessments.
That was evidenced this month when the Edina City Council opted to examine funding alternatives for scheduled street reconstruction in the Prospect Knolls neighborhood, after an estimated assessment to homeowners reached a record high.
The reconstruction, affecting 1.6 miles of road and scheduled for 2020, was estimated to cost homeowners in part of the project area nearly $33,000, a figure that, in the words of Mayor Jim Hovland, marked a “tipping point” in residents’ willingness to pay for the road reconstruction projects that occur outside their front doors every 50 years or so.
“We need to get serious about a conversation of alternative funding sources or capping off the amount we expect our residents to contribute,” Hovland said following a public hearing Dec. 9 as the rest of the council agreed to table the project.
Residents stepped up to the podium during the public hearing to protest the cost, arguing that pavement conditions in parts of the project zone don’t warrant a reconstruction and
scrutinizing the estimated benefit the project will bring to their homes’ market value. State statute requires that an assessment cost not exceed the estimated market benefit a project is expected to bring to a property.
In Prospect Knolls, the project area was divided into two sections. In the section where the assessment was estimated at $32,900 – identified as District 1 – an appraiser estimated the market value benefit to be $18,000 to $40,000. In District 2, the estimated assessment was much lower, at $18,500 per home. But the expected market value benefit was still vague, between $12,000 and $20,000.
The wide range in monetary benefit for both districts was another factor that gave Hovland pause, but it was the cost to homeowners that prompted the council to table the project in order to search for other funding solutions.
“Even for people of strong means, it’s a difficult thing to deal with,” Hovland said.
After listening to a parade of residents speak out during the hearing, Councilmember Ron Anderson agreed.“It’s a cost that seems to be unbearable to the residents in that direct neighborhood,” he said.
Councilmember Kevin Staunton called the $32,900 assessment a “staggering” cost to homeowners.
By the end of the meeting, it was still unclear how that blow might be softened. One idea floated by residents, of using the local option sales tax that the city is considering implementing, was deemed unworkable because such a tax can only be applied to projects of greater regional significance.
Councilmember Mary Brindle advocated for a cap on special assessments. “It’s got to be under $25,000, and I don’t know how you do that,” she said.
Fresh in the mind of Brindle and her colleagues was a lawsuit that resulted from assessments imposed in Edina’s White Oaks neighborhood. In 2018, a street reconstruction assessment in that area came in $25,000 per home, which marked the record high at the time.
“We won the case,” Hovland noted, but he added that the assessment was ultimately lowered to about $22,000.
Neighborhood density is a major driver of assessments, Assistant City Engineer Aaron Ditzler explained. The varying types of properties in the winding Prospect Knolls neighborhood, though, means the owner of a $650,000 home, for example, could pay the same as the owner of a $2.8 million property, Hovland observed.
“So it’s really a conundrum, I think, and deserves some careful thought,” he said.
“The project is broken. The process is broken,” Prospect Knolls resident Mike Sabre said during the public hearing.
While the homes in the neighborhood vary widely in size and cost, so do the pavement conditions. Residents of Shannon Drive, for instance, argued the condition of their street doesn’t warrant a full reconstruction. They advocated for a less expensive mill-and-overlay repaving project instead.
But, in a pavement rating index that measures road conditions on a scale of 1-100, the project area has an average rating of 16, City Engineer Chad Millner noted. That’s compared to an average of 72 across the entire city.
Edina’s proactive road reconstruction schedule aims to keep that overall rating high. According to Millner, logistical complications that would accompany a piecemeal approach – where less-worn segments of a project area would get a mill-and-overlay while others get full reconstruction – would cause the road maintenance program to suffer on the whole.
Plus, keeping projects larger instead of conducting them block by block helps reduce costs due to economies of scale, Ditzler noted.
Hovland pointed to the financial benefits of keeping the roads in good condition in the first place. One factor is the city’s bond rating that “lets us borrow at the lowest possible rates for us to do the things we need to do,” he said.
In establishing that rating, agencies look at deferred maintenance to gain an understanding of any costs that might be looming for a city. Therefore, it behooves Edina to keep its roads in good shape, Hovland reasoned.
But he added, “That doesn’t mean we can’t delay a little bit while we look for a solution.”
However the Prospect Knolls project ends up being funded, it won’t be the end of concerns over rising assessments, Millner observed.
“This is kind of just an issue we’re going to keep seeing,” he said, “until we review how we fund streets.”
