In response to an increase in property- and vehicle-related crimes in the metro, a group of mayors, police chiefs and city managers met to create a local and regional action plan.
By the end of that Dec. 17 meeting, the mayors of Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Plymouth each signed a joint statement to establish a collective response to address the crimes.
“When one city experiences an increase in crime, it affects all of us,” the statement said. “Together, we are committed to protecting our residents and preserving the high quality-of-life every person deserves.”
Action steps listed for the mayors included furthering partnerships with law enforcement agencies and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to change policy, asking that the Regional Conference of Mayors address the matter at its January meeting, and enhancing each of the cities’ law enforcement collaboration while creating a comprehensive and cohesive response to crimes in the southwest metro.
The statement noted that the group believes policies of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office have led to the vehicle-related rise in crimes. Recent bail reform was one aspect of the policies that was brought up in discussion as a factor for increased crimes, Edina Mayor Jim Hovland told the Sun Current.
The Attorney’s Office enacted a new bail policy at the start of 2021, which would apply to a list of 19 low-level, non-violent offenses. In those types of crimes, including auto thefts and thefts under $35,000, the Attorney’s Office would no longer request bail.
“What that means to the defendant is that he or she will promise to make all court appearances and follow any other conditions set by the judge. With that, they remain free until their next court hearing,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said at a news conference when the policy change was announced in December 2020, according to Kare 11.
Auto theft, when the owner of a car is not present at the time, differs from carjacking, which is a situation where a person is forced or threatened to give up their vehicle.
Police chiefs have seen repeat offenders, who are being caught and released, being more brazen, Hovland said was also a sentiment mentioned at the meeting.
The group of cities “wanted to put pressure on the County Attorney to be at the table … about making decisions about what’s good or what’s best for law enforcement and good for protecting residents and (the) city to tell him what the consequences of these policies were,” Hovland said.
A spokesperson for the Attorney’s Office said in a statement sent to the Sun Current that Freeman supports the mayors’ interest in creating a regional response.
“The county attorney’s office is committed to prosecuting these assaults, carjackings, armed robberies and other violent crimes to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said.
The statement added that the crimes that were part of the Attorney’s Office bail reform initiative – for low-level, non-dangerous offenses – were developed in agreement with other county attorneys and the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. But the “violent crimes that are occurring now are not cases that we would not seek bail for,” the statement said.
“Our office prosecutes these carjackings as aggravated robberies that pose a serious threat to public safety and peace of our citizens,” the statement also said.
For adults, the Attorney’s Office said it seeks detention with a “significant amount” of bail. For juveniles, the office asks that courts hold them in detention until judgment. Because of a high threshold to try juveniles as adults, the office pursues this route for those who are repeat offenders of serious, violent offenses, a statement also said.
Three teenagers, two aged 16 and another 17, suspected to be involved with an attempted carjacking, which occurred Dec. 9 at 50th & France, and another in St. Louis Park that took place on the same day, have since been charged, according to an announcement by the Attorney’s Office Dec. 20. The state will ask for two of the three suspects involved to be tried as adults.
On Dec. 14, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office also stated that it would appoint attorneys to focus on the prosecution of carjacking cases after the office has seen a rise in such crimes in 2021 over 2020.
The Attorney’s Office received 138 referrals for carjacking cases as of Dec. 13, compared to 124 cases for all of 2020. Seventy-five percent of the 2021 referrals have been charged, a news release said.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.