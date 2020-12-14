The city of Edina gave monetary aid to small businesses last month as part of a second round of an emergency assistance program amid COVID-19.
The businesses chosen for the grants, which come from federal CARES Act money, were announced in a report for a Dec. 1 Edina City Council meeting. Each of the businesses chosen received up to $10,000 to “help recover and stay in business during this period of depressed and shifting consumer spending habits,” city documents state.
“Nearly every type of business has seen a negative impact due to COVID,” said Bill Neuendorf, the city’s economic development manager. “Many businesses found ... that even when the shops are open, customers were not ready to go back.”
To be eligible, businesses must have a brick-and-mortar location, have more than one full-time employee but not more than 50 at an Edina location, and have a maximum annual revenue of $1.5 million, which has to have been impacted by the pandemic.
The city received 52 eligible applications with 41 being chosen to receive the grants. The Edina Chamber of Commerce & 50th & France Business Association were guaranteed aid but the others were chosen by random selection.
Of those 41 businesses selected to receive monetary support, 25 are women-owned and 11 are minority-owned. The opening dates of the businesses range from 1985-2020.
The list of businesses that received monetary aid is as follows:
The retail sales businesses include AME Sports, Gold Money Express, Bumbershute, Groveland, Confections, dugo, Melly, Edina Cleaners, Pilgrim Dry Cleaners and Elina’s Tailoring and Design.
Restaurants include Cheetah Pizza, Raku, D. Brian’s Kitchen & Catering, Subway (France Avenue), JK’s Table, Subway ( Edina Industrial Boulevard), Los Padres Mexican Food, Town Hall Station and Pajarito.
Beauty and fitness businesses include Ala Moana Nails, Lumi Beauty Bar, Club Pilates, National Karate Academy, Edina Nails, Oliver Taylor & Co., Evolve Fitness, Platinum Dance Center, Fantastic Sams, Velocity Training Center, goGLOW and Victoria Dance Productions.
Health and medical businesses include Dragon City Acupressure Massage, Paragon Pilates & Physical Therapy, Elements Massage, Southdale Family Dentistry, Minnesota Lice Lady and Twin City Acupuncture Center.
Additional businesses receiving the funding include ABC Express daycare, Berry Patch Preschool and Unity Transportation Corp.
Neuendorf said the city wants to keep businesses around next year and beyond.
“The main goals of the program are to keep the stores in business today. But keep them around for tomorrow as well,” he said. “This program was a good way to try to make that possible.”
