Edina Parks & Recreation is hoping to spread joy by bringing “Silly Walks” to the city’s parks.
Park visitors will soon see signs that encourage those enjoying the parks to stop what they are doing and start the Silly Walk. The walk is broken into different “zones” that encourage walkers to do a different type of movement as they pass through each area. Zones featured include crazy leg, sideways, backwards walk, monster walk, disco, ballerina, leaping and skipping.
The Silly Walks are meant to give park-goers the opportunity to participate in a leisurely activity while not taking themselves too seriously, able to have fun with what’s right in front of them and forget about life’s potential stressors.
The Silly Walk signs will be added to the following park locations:
Arden Park, 5230 Minnehaha Blvd.
Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave S.
Pamela Park, 4303 W. 58th St.
Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St.
According to BBC News, the idea for “Silly Walks” was inspired by a sketch in the 1970s comedy series Monty Python, where actor John Cleese played a civil servant walking in unusual ways to the “Ministry of Silly Walks.”
To view a complete list of current recreation activities and events, visit EdinaParks.com.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov, sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra, or text programs or Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.