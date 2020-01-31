The reconstruction of West 58th Street will go forward as originally approved after an extended public engagement process.
The Edina City Council on Jan. 22 unanimously approved the project, which applies to a 1-mile stretch of the road between Wooddale Avenue and Xerxes Avenue, calling for two 11-foot driving lanes, a 5-foot sidewalk on the north side of the street and an 8-foot shared-use path on the south side.
The design approved last week was the same layout the council green-lit in July, but despite what city staff and the council called a robust community engagement process, a group of residents turned out for a public hearing in December to propose an alternative before the project’s final approval. Concerned with the project’s encroachment on properties, residents asked for two 5-foot sidewalks as an alternative.
“I think we had a different group with different concerns come forward,” Councilmember Ron Anderson said of the December public hearing and the feedback that preceded the initial July approval.
On the city’s public engagement website BetterTogetherEdina.org, residents’ December proposal was compared to the originally approved plans. The resulting feedback did not sway the council to deviate from its original decision.
Key to the council’s vote was how the shared-use bike and pedestrian path would fit into Edina’s plan to create a network of bike paths called the Twin Loops, which would form connections amongst the city’s parks. The proposed alternative would have eliminated the bike facility from the reconstruction project.
“I think we just want to build out that bigger vision of connecting the community, connecting our parks through that Twin Loops idea,” Edina Engineering Director Chad Millner said. “And this is our opportunity to do it, and we don’t have that many opportunities to do it, so let’s take advantage of it.”
Councilmember Kevin Staunton called removing the shared-use path “a non-starter.”
Plus, city staff had already gotten to work planning the project since its initial July approval, according to Millner. “I’d prefer not to waste all the effort we’ve done up to this point with the different sections,” he said.
There is no way to make everyone in the neighborhood happy, but the project isn’t only about the immediate neighbors, Councilmember Mike Fischer observed. “I think through that whole process we can’t forget that this is a facility for our community,” he said.
Accommodating about 3,000-4,000 vehicles daily, the road lies immediately to the north of one of Edina’s more prominent green spaces, Pamela Park.
The council also factored into its decision an advisory letter from the Edina Transpiration Commission.
“I think they reminded us that this is the best solution that we have in front of us and we should stick with it,” Fischer said.
Objectors to the shared-use path criticized it for passing through driveways, but Millner noted that in such facilities across the metro, there are “conflicts everywhere.”
He added, “Where would we rather have those conflicts? On a shared-use path or out on the street with a bike lane?”
The council also approved another project element that became an object of contention – a no-parking ordinance for the reconstructed road.
Anderson acknowledged, “It’s going to be an imposition on people visiting those homeowners.” He added, however, “I think that we’ve arrived at a place where this is the best that we can do.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.